Riley Williams goes in-depth on Oregon State commitment: Maalik Murphy 'sealed the deal for me'
Riley Williams is coming home.
On Saturday during a visit to campus, the Miami Hurricanes tight end and former Central Catholic star announced his transfer portal commitment to the Oregon State Beavers.
“It was really that thought of playing back home," he said. "Believe it or not, I was born and raised in Portland Oregon and I’d never stepped foot in Corvallis. It was my first time being down there."
"I had connections with the coaches — whether they were Central Catholic alumni or just through local ties. And the opportunity was huge. I’d go there and be able to showcase my talent.”
In two seasons at Miami, Williams played in nearly every game and accumulated 15 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end will have two years of eligibility remaining.
After entering his name into the portal in late December, Williams heard from dozens of schools, but was most heavily recruited by Cal, Oregon State and UCLA.
The Beavers earned the first visit this weekend, in part, due to a pair of peer recruiters.
“Darrius (Clemons) was definitely recruiting me," Williams said. "He was on me heavy, for sure. He was on me the most behind the transfer quarterback, Maalik Murphy."
Williams' Miami team played against Murphy while he was at Duke this fall and the newest Beaver was impressed by the quarterback's ability to make plays with his arm.
“To be honest, when I saw him (in Corvallis) I didn’t realize how tall he is. He’s huge," Williams said. "He’s got the ability to throw the ball. He’s a 3,000-yard passer. I’m excited to be on that team and catch those passes and block for him and do whatever I’m supposed to do.”
Would Williams have still chosen Oregon State without a star transfer quarterback coming in?
"I don’t know," he said, thinking. "Honestly, not sure. But once he signed and hit me up, that sealed the deal for me.”
As a class of 2023 high school prospect, Williams was a star at Central Catholic before transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy (Florida) for his senior season.
A heralded bluechip recruit, Williams was selected as an Under Armour All-American and committed to Miami over more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and others.
At Miami, Williams earned immediate playing time, but was not utilized as a pass-catcher as much as his high school profile projected.
Offensive fit, therefore, was a massive piece of the puzzle when looking at his options as a transfer.
And Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson's offense made for an excellent fit.
"I have two years of experience under my belt. I’ve played almost every game of my college career so far," Williams said. "Through that, you see that you have to see a school that is going to utilize you and give you the opportunity to show what you can do to help you win. You have an offensive coordinator, coach Ryan Gunderson, he’s a previous (offensive coordinator) at UCLA when they had Greg Dulcich. It’s going to be an offense where the tight ends are utilized.”
Perhaps the final key piece in Oregon's favor? The programs recent pipeline of in-state tight ends becoming NFL'ers - Teagan Quitoriano (Sprague) and Luke Musgrave (Bend).
Williams hopes to arrive in Corvallis sometime next week.
He's ready to work - and to showcase his ability closer to home.
Nemec's analysis
I've covered Riley Williams extensively since his freshman season.
Coming out of high school, I had a high four-star grade on him - with an NFL ceiling.
I still feel that way - and continue to love him as both an on-field asset and a culture fit.
Simply put, he's a good athlete and human being.
Mario Cristobal's offenses - both at Oregon and Miami - have somewhat limited the passing game, especially pass-catching tight ends.
When he committed, I had some concern about how he'd be used, and I think the Miami offense wasn't the best fit for his skillset.
i expect Williams to immediately become a key focal point in the Oregon State offense and for his numbers to quickly reflect that of his recruiting stock coming out of high school.