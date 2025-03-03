Ryder Lyons, 5-star quarterback, backs off USC Trojans leader talk, has high praise for Oregon Ducks
Over the weekend, Folsom (California) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons earned the QB MVP of Rivals' Los Angeles camp.
Following that performance, the nation's No. 2 quarterback discussed his recruitment with Rivals, revealing some big updates.
When asked if the perception that the USC Trojans had been the leader, Lyons gave an interesting answer.
"I would say that has been fair," he said. "Maybe not as much anymore."
"That could be fair, but i'm a little bit more open now."
His brother, Walker Lyons, is a freshman at USC, and Ryder has a strong relationship with Lincoln Riley, who is known as one of the nation's best quarterback developers.
One of the programs Lyons has been quite high on recently has been the Oregon Ducks, who have made him a massive priority.
Asked who he talks to the most, Lyons was quick to point out Dan Lanning's program.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," he said. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible."
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
While the Folsom superstar is rated the nation's No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2026, he intends to take an LDS mission, and indicated that he is essentially a 2027 prospect.
Still, a decision is expected this summer.
Lyons said he intends to make his college commitment in July following his official visits, which will go to six schools (so far) - BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC.
Here is what 247Sports had to say about Lyons as a prospect:
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."
