Rylon Dillard-Allen commits to Washington; Huskies add versatile 4-star defensive back
If the Washington Huskies' 2025 recruiting class proves to be special, the June 21 weekend will live on in the program's history.
Since hosting a key collection of its top targets that weekend, Washington has added 12 commitments from the visitor list.
The commitment making it an even dozen came Friday.
Mountain Pointe (Arizona) four-star defensive back Rylon Dillard-Allen announced his commitment to Washington over fellow finalists Alabama, Texas A&M and UCLA.
“I’m going to Washington, because of the relationship I’ve built with them throughout the years," he said. "They’re rebuilding and I have a true opportunity at early playing time. I need to gain some muscle and I’ll be playing my freshman year. Playing time equals money, so it’s the best of both worlds to be honest.”
The versatile 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 418 overall prospect and No. 37 safety by 247Sports, but he could provide depth at outside cornerback, slot or safety in Seattle.
“I’m just trying to play early, so them giving me the opportunity to play all three… there’s little doubt about having a good chance to play early," Dillard-Allen said.
The Arizona product, who received his first offer from Jedd Fisch while he was at Arizona, is set to graduate in December and enroll at Washington in January.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Dillard-Allen as a prospect:
"Dillard-Allen is a good looking safety prospect and one of the more versatile defensive backs out West. He’s rangy, covers a lot of ground and has the speed to make plays deep down the field in coverage as well run down plays from behind in run support. He’s instinctive and can get downhill in a hurry and isn’t afraid to make a big hit on a running back or receiver. He shows good hands and ball awareness and has the athleticism to be an excellent cover safety. He could even play some corner because of his speed and feel for the position but safety looks to be his meal ticket. We love his track background and his overall explosiveness as an athlete sets him a part from just about every other safety in the region. He’s a high major Power 4 prospect and has a definite NFL upside to him."
Overall, Washington's recruiting class is ranked No. 18 nationally, sitting one spot behind Florida State and ahead of the likes of Kentucky. Wisconsin, USC, South Carolina, Baylor and Nebraska.