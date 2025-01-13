Tiki Hola, Texas bluechip defensive lineman, announces top 5
Bastrop (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Tiki Hola was one of the most productive defenders in Texas this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound finished his junior season with 102 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Unsurprisingly, Hola's combination of size, athleticism and production has led to more than 20 scholarship offers.
But even with 11 months until pen can hit paper on early signing day, the Texas product is beginning to really narrow things down.
On Sunday, Hola announced a top five of Notre Dame, Oregon, SMU, Texas and USC.
The inclusions of both Texas and Notre Dame are particularly noteworthy, as Hola has taken at least two trips to both, including several ventures to Austin.
"Me and my family we go back and forth almost every single day because we have some family down in Round Rock and Austin and so we go back and forth all the time so it'd be really easy [going to Texas] because it's just right there," Hola told 247Sports.
There's a long way to go in the class of 2026 recruiting cycle, so his recruitment is far from over.
The same can be said of the 2026 class rankings, although there is some early momentum for several teams.
Oregon (No. 1), USC (No. 3) and Notre Dame (No. 11) are off to hot starts, while Texas is expected to push for the No. 1 class in time.