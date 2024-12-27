Top schools update with Florida 4-star 2026 OL Grant Wise
The play on the field matches the 35 offers off it for Grant Wise. The four-star offensive lineman is in control on the field regularly planting defenders in the dirt. In addition to the technique, Wise (6-4, 312) is a competitive weightlifter for Pace High School (Milton, FL) and it shows.
On Dec. 13, Wise narrowed his list of opportunities down to 12: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
How the list was developed was covered by Wise, “My relationship with the programs. I have been to all of the schools, I have seen everything and talked to the coaches. The relationship, the program’s success, and how they look in the o-line room is big to me.”
The teams that hosted Wise this fall was shared, “I went to a lot of places. I went to Clemson vs. Stanford, Tennessee vs. Alabama, Oklahoma vs. Houston, Alabama vs. South Carolina, Miami vs. FSU, Oregon vs. Washington, Georgia Tech vs. FSU, and Clemson vs. Georgia.”
Asked about the best stadium vibe and experience for a game, Wise replied, “The best stadium environment was Tennessee, Oregon, and Clemson. The fans were super loud. They were into the game the whole time. The fans created an energy you could feel during the game that made those places cool.”
Following up on the three game-day experiences with the Tigers, Ducks, and Volunteers, Wise spoke about his relationship with each squad.
Clemson: “I talk to coach (Matt) Luke (OL) and (Carson) Cramer (OA/OL) regularly. They call me and we talk twice a week.”
Oregon: “Oregon has my parents and I in a large group chat with most of the coaching staff; they message in there regularly.”
Tennessee: “I keep in contact with them through messages just about every day. I talk to them once a week. I talk to coach (Glen) Elarbee (OL) and sometimes I talk to coach (Josh) Heupel.”
Getting phone time with the top Volunteer, Wise was asked about the interactions with coach Heupel, “He is a chill guy, but I can tell he is firm with his players and holds them accountable.”
Future visits are in the works.
“None are set in stone, but I am looking to visit Clemson and one other place for a Junior Day,” Wise stated.
The list of favorites will hold true for now.
“I might narrow it down at the end of the summer to a much smaller group, but I haven’t planned that out to a “T” yet,” Wise shared. “I’m going with how it goes.”
Wise added, “I think after all my official visits I will be close if not planning to commit soon thereafter; after I have taken the officials I want to take.”
ON THE FIELD
Wise was that guy for Pace throughout the 2024 season ending the schedule with 140 pancakes and knockdowns combined.
Asked about how his game improved during his junior season, Wise shared, “The biggest thing for me is thinking one and out. I can’t think about the play before; I have to reset for the next play. Thinking consistently with all the things I do and keeping focus was an improvement.”
On the offseason goals, Wise stated, “I want to get better at pass protection. I had no sacks this season but there is always room for improvement. Some minor tweaks in the run game will help.”
The weightroom numbers are off the charts.
“My bench is 405 and my clean before the season was 370 pounds,” Wise said.