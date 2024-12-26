After UCLA visit, California 2026 4-star ATH Israel Briggs covers top six schools
Stepping foot on the gridiron, Israel Briggs is the epitome of versatility. The Class of 2026 talent lined up at receiver, tight end, quarterback, running back, and defensive back during his junior year with Mt. Whitney (CA). Now with Redwood High School, as the offers pile up, Briggs (6-5, 205) doesn’t care where he plays at the next level, tight end or receiver, he just wants to be that impact player for his team.
Briggs’ sophomore season with Mt. Whitney was the springboard to next level opportunities securing 44 passes for 571 yards with eight trips into the end zone. As a member of the Pioneers, Briggs was a two-time first team East Yosemite League selection.
Success on the field has not slowed his motivation off it.
“The one thing I really want to get down to prove everyone wrong is my blocking,” Briggs said. “In the Mt. Whitney offense, we didn’t go into the I(-formation) or into a pro-style set; there was no blocking. I was offset. I have been working on blocking and cleaning up my routes.”
In addition to being a standout in football, Briggs also competes in the 400, 100, 4x1, and long and high jump, and brings the crowd to their feet in the gymnasium.
His overall athleticism is a key attraction for college coaches.
“Coaches love my athleticism, especially for my size,” Briggs stated. “There are advantages to be had with little defensive backs or slow linebackers; that is what every college wants me for.”
In mid-December, Briggs dropped his list of favorites with Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M, Cal, UCLA, and Arizona State in the mix.
The top six hasn’t differed, but some changes outside Briggs’ control may end up reshuffling the proverbial deck.
“My top six is the same, but being honest, I will look if there is a better opportunity,” Briggs shared. “I am building a relationship with all the schools in my top six.”
In no order, Briggs was asked about the main teams occupying his recruiting focus.
Miami: “They’re in there because of their atmosphere. They don’t care about Izzy the football player, they care about me the person. I have been looking for that – our those relationships real? I want to be developed as a player and as a person off the field; at Miami, they are good people.”
Oregon: “I’m supposed to go there sometime soon; I love that place. Everyone as a kid, that is their dream school. Someone there is where I am from, we talk every day. His name is Zach Tinker (STA); that is big.”
Texas A&M: “My boy Matty Ice; that is my guy. Even if I don’t go there, that is my brother no matter what. I love A&M, but it looks like they found their choice at tight end (Xavier Tiller and Caleb Tafua), but you never know.”
Cal: “I am from the Bay area; they are like my Alabama. They just fired the person that was recruiting me, I’m not sure how that will play out. Cal has a special place in my heart no matter what.”
UCLA: “I just went there on Sunday; I had a little talk with them. It was amazing. That guy, coach Jerry Neuheisel, he doesn’t care about football he cares about me and my family. My dad has Parkinson’s, he will help.”
Arizona State: “With them, we talk every day. Trent Rich, Nick Soto, and I are very close. Outside of football, I can see one of them being the best man at my wedding. I will love them forever.”
The late December visit to Westwood was elaborated on by Briggs, “You can tell a change is happening at UCLA. To be honest, in the previous months, it was like they were just throwing an offer out but with the new staff and people, it felt like a family. They took their time with me. They went over the little details for me to come to UCLA.”
The Bruins will get to see Briggs again very soon.
“UCLA, Cal, all the top six schools, and maybe I will visit another not in my top six,” Briggs said. “I will have to see. The only ones I know about are UCLA – and Fresno State. I will always be a Bulldog at heart. Cal is another school I will visit.”
However the recruiting process plays out is fine with Briggs; there is no set plan for now.
“I am letting God take the wheel,” Briggs shared. “I will commit if I feel it, but other than that, I am taking my time.”
Showing just how versatile and athletic Briggs truly is, the Arizona Wildcats have offered him across the board as an athlete.