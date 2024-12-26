Big jump up recruiting boards coming for Florida 2026 3-star OT Ben Gula
Ben Gula is the guy you absolutely hate as an opposing player but love to death as a teammate. When Cypress Bay (Weston, FL) lines up on offense, everyone in the stadium knows what the Lightning are wanting to do, but thanks to guys like Gula (6-5, 290), the run game is near impossible to stop. The added little piece Gula brings to the field, he attacks on each play seemingly with the intent to watch the defender call it a career mid-game. The complete package has brought 12 offers with the three-star’s stock rising.
One of the cool things offensive coordinators can do for the entire offensive line is get one of the five even more involved in the offense. The Lightning set it up for Gula to high step the pigskin into the end zone this season putting needed points on the board.
“We practiced it a lot,” Gula stated. “My coach did want it to be a touchdown, it was a two-point conversion, but it was a big play in the game. That was an awesome game for me; I had about 30 pancakes in that game. That was something I will never forget.”
On the fire Gula plays with that allowed him to tally over 110 pancakes and knockdowns combined, “It is for my teammates really. I love seeing their passion and their swag, if you will. That inspires me to play for someone besides myself. A lot of kids want to say it is bigger than them, but they don’t play for it.”
Covering Cypress Bay’s offensive scheme, Gula shared, “We ran a ton. We could pass, but we utilized the run. We had a really good o-line and we had good chemistry. I think we had 450 yards rushing in our last game. We had a running back; he was a grown man playing with boys. He couldn’t be stopped. He had a lot of passion; that passion led our offense as a whole. He fired everyone up.”
The traits that have Gula moving up college recruiting boards, “I think I keep people in space well. I get under pads, get my feet under me so my running back can cut back. I play with a controlled pace. I don’t throw my hands around and I’m not putting my head where it shouldn’t be in pass or run blocking.”
Before the 2024 schedule began, Gula set a 350-pound bench press max and was over 500 on squat. The winter and spring grind will push those numbers forward.
“One of the keys for my offseason development is my speed,” Gula stated. " I think I can be a lot faster. I want to get a lot bigger and stronger. This will be my senior year, my last shot to show college coaches what I can do. I also want to have a better mind in the game. I want to have a better understanding of what is going on around me.”
Texas A&M, Western Michigan, Temple, Maryland, Indiana, USF, Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Appalachian State are a few of the offering programs. Recruiting interest from top programs is coming Gula’s way.
“Penn State, I am close with their o-line coach, UCF, and FSU; I am talking to those coached a lot,” Gula said. “And Miami. I am close with coach (Alex) Mirabal (OL); he’s a great guy.”
Next level programs got to see Gula’s 6-foot, 5-inch, 290-pound, frame in person this fall.
“I went to Penn State’s White Out game; that was amazing,” Gula shared. “I saw three Miami games, and I went to UF (Florida) when they played Miami; that was an awesome game. I went to FSU twice and I saw USF play; that was an awesome environment. USF has a great stadium. I went to FIU, but I wasn’t able to see the game.”
Asked about the experience with the Gators, Gula replied, “I have been there a couple of times, and I have talked to their coaches. I like coach (Billy) Napier, and I like their o-line coach; I think I have a good relationship with them. I wish I could get up there more. I can’t get a flight up there, you have to drive, that makes it harder for visits.”
The rapport with the Nittany Lions is building.
“I think I have a good relationship with their o-line coach; he’s a great guy,” Gula stated. “We talk and text. We exchanged information over the summer; I think he is a family guy. Playing in one of the hardest conferences, they are in the playoffs, I like how he runs his o-line especially with the opponents they play. I feel tight with them.”
More trips are coming up for Gula.
“I will try to get to FSU in January with my quarterback Jake Balanovich,” Gula added. “I will try to get to Penn State sometime this spring; I will try for a Junior Day. I want to try to get to the Gators as well for a spring practice. I will probably visit Miami as well.”