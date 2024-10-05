Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma Sooners commit, dazzles with 100-yard, 2-touchdown first quarter
Atascocita (Texas) four-star running back and Oklahoma Sooners commit Tory Blaylock didn't take long to put on a show Friday night.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ball-carrier rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a stunning 80-yard score in which he broke multiple tackles before showcasing his speed:
Blaylock, the nation's No. 11 running back, committed to Oklahoma in March, choosing the Sooners over impressive offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Wisconsin and others.
Overall, Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 11 nationally and is led Lewisville (Texas) five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.
