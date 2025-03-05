Tracy Revels, Bowling Green standout transfer, hearing from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, others
Bowling Green redshirt freshman Tracy Revels entered his name in to the NCAA's transfer portal over the weekend and has quickly generated interest.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back played in all 12 of Bowling Green's games last season, starting seven and accumulated 40 total taackles and a pass break-up.
Since his official entrance into the transfer portal, Revels has heard from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, UTEP and several others.
He intends to take visits at the conclusion of spring ball, as he continues to hear from new schools.
Revels will have three years of eligibility remaining.
His departure marks yet another significant blow to the Falcons' secondary, as he marks the fifth significant contributor from last season's secondary to depart.
Coming out of Liberty-Eylau (Texas) in the class of 2023, Revels was a three-sport star, who competed in football, basketball and track and field.
But football was his speciality, and he was rated a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 118 safety by 247Sports.
During the recruiting process, the Texas recruit generated double-digit offers, including Arkansas State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, UMass, UTSA and others.
After initially committing to UTSA, Revels reopened his recruitment as a senior and both verbally committed and signed to Bowling Green in December 2022.