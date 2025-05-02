Trae Taylor, Nebraska quarterback pledge, posts apology to Illinois for 'very disrespectful' college commitment
On Thursday, class of 2027 Carmel Catholic (Illinois) four-star quarterback Trae Taylor announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
But it was the action taken with a school he didn't commit to that ended up stealing the spotlight.
Down to a final four of Illinois, Nebraska, LSU and Texas A&M, the nation's No. 3 quarterback made his announcement on 247Sports on Thursday morning.
Initially, he picked up and put on an Illinois hat - a stunner given the expectation he would choose Nebraska.
"I'm going to stay home and go to Illinois," he said before throwing the hat, putting on a Nebraska hat instead and unzipping his sweatshirt to reveal a Nebraska jersey.
Almost immediately, the announcement drew significant backlash.
Frankly, recruits have thrown hats many times before, but few have actually verbally announced a commitment only to throw the school away - literally.
By Thursday evening Taylor posted another video, this time an apology to Illinois fans and the football program for his actions.
"I did want to film this video to apologize to Illini Nation," Taylor said. "Throwing the hat the way I did today was not the way I want to be perceived. I know it was very disrespectful. I really just wanted to get on here and say that's not who I am and what I want to be known as. Moment got to me a little bit, and I just want to say sorry."
Nemec's thoughts
In my limited experience with Taylor through interviews he has been nothing but polite and respectful, something that can't always be said for high-profile quarterbacks.
I believe the moment got a little out of hand, and that his Illinois announcement wasn't meant to go as far as it did.
I hope the Illinois fanbase can forgive him and move on, but it is understandable to be frustrated with his proud "in-state commitment."
As for Nebraska, they are getting an elite quarterback with enough distance in years between hims and Dylan Raiola that it fits the program's timeline perfectly.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Taylor as a recruit:
"Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up. At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays. Posted a losing record in his first year as a starter, but game tape paints a different picture as he hit his marks with authority and was able to layer the football through and around defenders while throwing for just over 3,000 yards. Grew an inch between freshman and sophomore seasons and looks to still be filling out a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-3. Must keep fine-tuning his craft, but should be viewed as a potential high-caliber distributor for a Power Four program that can recognize trouble and feed his playmakers."