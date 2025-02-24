Trenton Henderson, nation's No. 3 edge-rusher, trims list to 10, schedules official visits: Report
Pensacola Catholic (Florida) elite edge-rusher Trenton Henderson has accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers early in the recruiting process.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 12 overall prospect, the No. 3 edge and the No. 1 player in Florida in the class of 2026.
On Monday, Henderson trimmed his list of more than 30 suitors to 10 semi-finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, USC and Vanderbilt:
While the list is not a surprise, it does provide some clarity.
Henderson has already taken several visits this calendar year and scheduled five official visits - Auburn (May 16), Vanderbilt (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Florida (June 13) and Florida State (June 20).
According to On3, Auburn (44.1 percent) and Alabama (25.9 percent) have the highest odds to secure the Florida product's commitment.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Henderson, comparing him to former NFL first-round draft pick Quay Walker:
"Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds. Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch. Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size."