Trenton Henderson, nation's No. 3 edge-rusher, trims list to 10, schedules official visits: Report

NEWS: Elite 2026 EDGE Trent Henderson is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 220 EDGE from Pensacola, FL is ranked as a Top 5 EDGE in the ‘26 Class (On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/uiGqfhRZ2S pic.twitter.com/aJuvU10iJ3