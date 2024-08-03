Trey McNutt commits to Oregon; Ducks land 5-star football recruit
The Oregon Ducks are having quite a Saturday.
First, class of 2026 elite quarterback Jonas Williams announced his commitment, choosing Oregon over fellow finalists Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.
A few hours later, it was the five-star recruit's turn.
Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star safety Trey McNutt, the nation's No. 1 player at his position, committed to the Ducks over fellow contender Texas A&M, as well as offers from Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
McNutt is Oregon's first-ever five-star safety pledge, as well as the highest-rated defensive back commitment in program history.
He is also the third 247Sports composite five-star recruit in the class, joining Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) wide receiver Dallas Wilson.
Overall, however, the Ducks boast four players with a five-star distinction, as Mater Dei (California) running back Jordon Davison is a five-star recruit on Rivals.
McNutt's recruitment was a whirlwind, as he was originally set to commit late last month before delaying until August.
The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back then took final visits to both Texas A&M and Oregon, setting the stage for a much-anticipated decision this weekend.
With the addition of the nation's No. 19 overall prospect, Oregon's class jumps from No. 11 nationally to No. 6, leapfrogging Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Tennessee in the process.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about McNutt as a prospect:
"Track athlete who brings that speed to the football field. Good high school receiver who shows twitch and ball skills there that will translate to defense but not out of the question a school could give him offensive looks. Has played safety and corner. Will come down from the safety position and support the run. Good tackler who will hit and drive through contact, not just a drag down tackler, and takes good angles. Can be a college free safety, nickel, or move around for a defense. Has enough size and length but is not elite as far as physical size measureables. Playmaker with toughness and those abilities will translate to wherever a school wants to use him. Physically put-together and should be ready to play early in his career provided he gets up to speed on the coverages and roles his school needs him to play. Projects as a high-impact college player and potential early draft choice."