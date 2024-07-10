Dallas Wilson addresses Oregon Ducks decommitment rumor
There's a rumor swirling that the Oregon Ducks football program may be close to losing a commitment.
That buzz has fans concerned about a few of the top-ranked pledges in Oregon's class, a group that sits top-five nationally and has No. 1 potential.
Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has been committed to the Ducks for more than 18 months, and schools such as Florida State, Miami and Texas have all worked to flip him.
However, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound pas-catcher indicated Oregon fans have nothing to worry about with his recruitment.
"I’m locked in with Oregon," he said Wednesday.
That short statement is likely music to Oregon fans' ears.
He followed that up with a retweet that stated "it's not Wilson" in regards to a possible decommit.
Wilson is joined by Duncanville (Texas) five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver, to give the Ducks the top two committed pass-catchers in the country so far (No. 1 and No. 5 overall).
> Dakorien Moore commits to Oregon; Ducks boast nation's top 2 committed wide receivers
Dan Lanning and Co. have been red-hot on the recruiting trail, so the rumors of a possible decommitment, while slightly concerning, are unlikely to be more than a speedbump for a program that has quickly begun recruiting at a national powerhouse level.