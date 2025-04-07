Tristian Givens, nation's No. 6 edge-rusher, down to 4
Carver (Georgia) star Tristian Givens is a versatile prospect.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound playmaker is a speedy edge-rusher on defense and a wide receiver on offense for his high school team.
But the nation's top college football programs are clambering for him bend the edge for their defenses - and his 30-plus scholarship count speask to that effort.
On Monday, however, Givens trimmed his list to a final four: Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC:
Givens final four is not a huge surprise, as he's shown interest in all of his finalists, but he did recently visit North Carolina and the Tar Heels are eliminated.
Of his options, Tennessee looks like the potential team-to-beat.
Givens has an official visit to Knoxville set for June 13 and has previously had high praise for the Vols.
“I talk to coach (Josh) Heupel a lot,” he told On3 earlier this year. “I know he and the staff have me as one of their top guys and they are recruiting me really hard. He and coach Chop [Levorn Harbin] talk to me a lot. They show me I am a top guy for them and that is nice.”
But Florida State and his other two finalists are sure to make a major effort to secure his commitment before it's all said and done.
Overall, USC's recruiting class currently sits at No. 1, ahead of Florida State (17), Tennessee (14) and Texas A&M (5).
But all four schools could push for top-10 classes.
And winding up a signature from Givens would be an excellent step toward getting there.