Tristian Givens, nation's No. 6 edge-rusher, down to 4

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Tristian Givens is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 215 EDGE from Columbus, GA is ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/omuslQPGWH pic.twitter.com/qaUJubZOqx