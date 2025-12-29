Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
Clovis West is still yet to lose a game, and its list of wins over prominent opponents is rapidly growing. As a result, the Golden Eagles have cracked the top five and might not be done rising.
Here are High School On SI's California top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 29.
The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (14-0 – 1st last week)
After a bye week, the Knights pick back up on Monday against Texas powerhouse Summer Creek. If they avoid upset, they take on the winner of Oak Park and La Jolla Country Day. Ontario Christian has pulled off this electrifying 14-0 start playing only guards, but the team will be considerably scarier now – if you can imagine that – with 6-foot-3 P Layia King and 6-foot F Skylah Archer done with the transfer sit-out period.
2. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (9-1 – 2nd)
The Monarchs notched one of their highest-ranking wins of the season on Monday, beating nationally ranked Bullis 58-46 for third place in the top division at Nike TOC. And with the one-year mark coming up, McKenna Woliczko's return from injury could be around the corner.
3. SIERRA CANYON (11-1 – 3rd)
Jerzy Robinson's return from injury came with just enough run-up time for the Trailblazers to get fully into the swing of things by Tuesday, in which Sierra Canyon will provide the first major test for new-look Corona Centennial.
4. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (10-0 – 4th)
St. Mary's defeated Sumner (WA) 60-49 last week in a battle of unbeaten teams. Saturday brings one of the most exciting non-league, non-tournament games of the regular season anywhere as the Rams face an Etiwanda team that now has star transfers Tess Oldenburg and Jaylee Moore after the sit-out period.
5. CLOVIS WEST (16-0 – 9th)
The unbeaten Golden Eagles just boosted their resume a couple notches at the Las Vegas Classic with narrow wins over Democracy Prep Agassi Campus (NV), which beat Etiwanda, and Texas powerhouse Kingdom Collegiate Academy. In Monday's finale, they have a chance to take down another nationally ranked Las Vegas team that has an Etiwanda win, Bishop Gorman.
6. SAN RAMON VALLEY (11-2 – 5th)
It wouldn't be surprising to see San Ramon Valley win out through the regular season (and much of the postseason too for that matter). Arch rival Carondelet, Pinewood, and Archbishop Riordan are the top opponents remaining before it begins its CIF-NCS Open Division title defense.
7. ETIWANDA (9-2 – 5th)
'Tis the season when Etiwanda likely starts to make a run. After blowing out Timpanogos (UT), Clayton Valley Charter, and Central East to make the Tarkanian Classic finals, the reigning state champion lost to a second Nevada juggernaut before the transfer sit-out period was over, this time to Bishop Gorman. A few days later, the other team they lost to, DPAC, fell to California competition for the third time, 61-59 against Clovis West. Put it all together and Etiwanda has its lowest statewide ranking in a while. But star transfers Jaylee Moore (Caruthers) and Tess Oldenburg (Chino) are now eligible to play, and that's enough for Etiwanda to have far more than just a puncher's chance at finishing in the top spot.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0 – 7th)
The Huskies' season is finally underway, and they looked as good as advertised in a couple tuneup games against overmatched competition. They crushed Camarillo 90-31 and Carlsbad 85-38, and with their schedule heating up, they could be third or maybe even higher in two weeks if all goes their way. Tuesday brings Sierra Canyon, and Archbishop Riordan, JSerra, and Fairmont Prep are all on deck too.
9. FAIRMONT PREP (7-5 – 9th)
California fans might not be aware as the Bulldogs aren't nationally ranked this season, but the Summer Creek (TX) team that Fairmont Prep edged out on Saturday is quite a powerhouse. The Huskies welcome that momentum boost entering Monday's duel with No. 15 Rancho Christian.
10. JSERRA (12-2 – 12th)
Add yet another signature win to the Lions' cap. They beat Oak Park 53-48 in the first round of the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic and are the favorite in round two against Redondo Union. The winner of that plays Fairmont Prep or Rancho Christian for the crown.
11. MATER DEI (9-3 – 10th)
Still falling after a surprising 61-35 loss to Newcastle (OK) to close the Nike TOC. Mater Dei bounced back on Saturday at the POA Nike Holiday Classic to blow out Eastside Catholic (WA).
12. OAK PARK (9-4 – 11th)
After a slight upset loss at the hands of JSerra, Oak Park looks to bounce back against La Jolla Country Day at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic.
13. SAGE HILL (11-4 – 13th)
The Lightning took home the Joe Smith Division title at the Nike TOC last Monday with a 57-55 win against Francis Parker.
14. CARONDELET (12-2 – 14th)
Resting up for a date with No. 1 Ontario Christian on Jan. 2. After that comes more tests, with Saint Joseph (Lakewood) and arch rival San Ramon Valley on deck.
15. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (10-2 – 15th)
While it's a heavy underdog, Rancho Christian could make waves on Monday at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic if it can upset Fairmont Prep.
16. BUCHANAN-CLOVIS (15-1 – 17th)
Buchanan or Caruthers at No. 16? We gave Buchanan the nod this week with Caruthers losing by double digits to Tocoi Creek (FL) and still only possessing one marquee win, Winter Haven (FL). But this one will work itself on Monday as Buchanan and Caruthers happen to face off at West Coast Jamboree.
17. CARUTHERS (6-3 – 16th)
Like we said in the previous blurb, Caruthers will have the opportunity to get its No. 16 spot back on Monday as it conveniently faces Buchanan at the West Coast Jamboree.
18. REDONDO UNION (8-2 – 23rd)
Every time we think we have a grasp of how good the Sea Hawks are, they prove to be even better. They beat La Jolla Country Day 46-31 in yet another dominant defensive showing to open the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic. Can they keep it going this week against No. 10 JSerra and No. 21 Francis Parker?
19. PRIORY (6-2 – 18th)
Priory opened the West Coast Jamboree with a bang, winning 57-46 against Valencia (Valencia). It now looks to hold off a Clovis team that it beat 59-56 on Dec. 12.
20. MISSION HILLS (5-5 – 19th)
Still mired with a .500 record but moving in the right direction. Mission Hills closed Nike TOC play with a solid 54-43 win over Centennial (NV) before losing 75-63 on Saturday to a Davis (WA) team that nearly upset nationally ranked Oregon champion Tualatin the next day.
21. FRANCIS PARKER (8-4 – 20th)
A 57-55 loss to Sage Hill in the Nike TOC finals is by no means a stock-dropper. Francis Parker looks to start off 2026 in style on Saturday against No. 23 Redondo Union.
22. CLOVIS (7-6 – 22nd)
The Cougars nearly upset Cherokee Trail (CO) for third place in the Nike TOC Joe Smith Division before falling 59-54. They bounced back on Saturday with a statement win, 74-34 over St. Joseph (Santa Maria).
23. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (11-2 – 25th)
With La Jolla Country Day and Villa Park struggling, Valencia technically moves up despite incurring a 57-46 loss to No. 19 Priory. This week brings opportunities for good wins with St. Joseph (Santa Maria) and Esperanza on deck.
24. BISHOP O'DOWD (6-6 – Bubble)
The Dragons' performance at Nike TOC had its ups and downs but overall was a stock-raiser. Their slate started and ended with outstanding wins, with a couple suboptimal games in between. Bishop O'Dowd opened by cruising past Arizona heavyweight Kellis 67-53, then fell 68-59 to another one in Basha, then narrowly eked by struggling Utah squad Cedar Valley, and closed with its second single-digit win of the season against Oakland Tech.
25. VILLA PARK (12-3 – 24th)
Since the JSerra win, Villa Park has lost to Santa Margarita, which struggled to stay hot afterwards, and now in lopsided fashion to Coeur D'alene (ID) and Kamehameha Kapalama (HI) – two very good teams but teams we expected the Spartans to hang with. Monday's game at West Coast Jamboree features two polar opposite teams as Villa Park, comprised solely of players who are 5-10 and below, takes on an Oakland Tech squad with one of the top frontcourts in the nation but an inexperienced backcourt.
ON THE BUBBLE:
VENTURA, SAINT JOSEPH (LAKEWOOD), MORENO VALLEY, CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, CENTRAL EAST, OAKLAND TECH, ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN, PIEDMONT, LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, BRENTWOOD, PINEWOOD, CARDINAL NEWMAN, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), ST. IGNATIUS, LA SALLE