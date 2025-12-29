California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 29.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1 | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (14-0 – 1st last week)
After a bye week, the Knights pick back up on Monday against Texas powerhouse Summer Creek. If they avoid upset, they take on the winner of Oak Park and La Jolla Country Day. Ontario Christian has pulled off this electrifying 14-0 start playing only guards, but the team will be considerably scarier now – if you can imagine that – with 6-foot-3 P Layia King and 6-foot F Skylah Archer done with the transfer sit-out period.
2. SIERRA CANYON (11-1 – 2nd)
Jerzy Robinson's return from injury came with just enough run-up time for the Trailblazers to get fully into the swing of things by Tuesday, in which Sierra Canyon will provide the first major test for new-look Corona Centennial.
3. ETIWANDA (9-2 – 3rd)
'Tis the season when Etiwanda likely starts to make a run. After blowing out Timpanogos (UT), Clayton Valley Charter, and Central East to make the Tarkanian Classic finals, the reigning state champion lost to a second Nevada juggernaut before the transfer sit-out period was over, this time to Bishop Gorman. A few days later, the other team they lost to, DPAC, fell for the third time to California competition by a score of 61-59 against Clovis West. Put it all together and Etiwanda has its lowest statewide ranking in a while. But star transfers Jaylee Moore (Caruthers) and Tess Oldenburg (Chino) are now eligible to play, and that's enough for Etiwanda to have more than just a puncher's chance at finishing in the top spot.
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0 – 4th)
The Huskies' season is finally underway, and they looked as good as advertised in a couple tuneup games against overmatched competition as they crushed Camarillo 90-31 and Carlsbad 85-38. Tuesday brings Sierra Canyon, and Archbishop Riordan, JSerra, and Fairmont Prep are all on deck too.
5. FAIRMONT PREP (7-5 – 5th)
California fans might not be aware as the Bulldogs aren't nationally ranked this season, but the Summer Creek (TX) team that Fairmont Prep edged out on Saturday is quite a powerhouse. The Huskies welcome that momentum boost entering Monday's duel with No. 10 Rancho Christian.
6. JSERRA (12-2 – 8th)
Add yet another signature win to the Lions' cap. They beat Oak Park 53-48 in the first round of the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic and are the favorite in round two against Redondo Union. The winner of that plays Fairmont Prep or Rancho Christian for the crown.
7. MATER DEI (9-3 – 6th)
Still falling after a surprising 61-35 loss to Newcastle (OK) to close the Nike TOC. Mater Dei bounced back on Saturday at the POA Nike Holiday Classic to blow out Eastside Catholic (WA).
8. OAK PARK (9-4 – 7th)
After a slight upset loss at the hands of JSerra, Oak Park looks to bounce back against La Jolla Country Day at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic.
9. SAGE HILL (11-4 – 9th)
The Lightning took home the Joe Smith Division title at the Nike TOC last Monday with a 57-55 win against Francis Parker.
10. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (10-2 – 10th)
While it's a heavy underdog, Rancho Christian could make waves on Monday at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic if it can upset Fairmont Prep.
11. REDONDO UNION (8-2 – 11th)
Every time we think we have a grasp of how good the Sea Hawks are, they prove to be even better. They beat La Jolla Country Day 46-31 in yet another dominant defensive showing. Can they keep it going this week against No. 6 JSerra and statewide No. 21 Francis Parker?
12. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (11-2 – 13th)
Valencia technically moves up despite incurring a 57-46 loss to statewide No. 19 Priory. This week brings opportunities for good wins with St. Joseph (Santa Maria) and Esperanza on deck.
13. VILLA PARK (12-3 – 12th)
Since the JSerra win, Villa Park has lost to a Santa Margarita team that has struggled to stay hot since and now in lopsided fashion to Coeur D'alene (ID) and Kamehameha Kapalama (HI) – two very good teams but teams we expected the Spartans to hang with. Monday's game at West Coast Jamboree features two polar opposite teams as Villa Park, comprised solely of players who are 5-10 and below, takes on an Oakland Tech squad with one of the top frontcourts in the nation but an inexperienced backcourt.
14. VENTURA (11-3 – 14th)
Ventura had two out-of-state wins last week against teams it was heavily favored against, but its most impressive game, arguably, was a respectable 67-55 loss to one of the most talented teams in the entire country, nationally ranked Kingdom Collegiate Academy (TX).
15. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (9-2 – 15th)
The Jesters rebounded nicely from their loss to Higley (AZ) to close Nike TOC play with a 59-46 win against Santa Margarita for third place in their division.
16. MORENO VALLEY (6-7 – 16th)
Like Saint Joseph, MoVal bounced back from its third round loss at the TOC to register an impressive win in the finale. After losing 62-57 to Northfield (CO), it beat Texas heavyweight Cypress Springs 52-44 last Monday.
17. BRENTWOOD (5-4 – 17th)
Now above .500 after a 0-3 start, Brentwood registered a ranked win against No. 20 Flintridge Prep by a score of 67-50 before clobbering Colfax 71-29. Monday at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic brings a chance at another marquee win facing Bothell, one of the better teams in the state of Washington.
18. LA SALLE (13-2 – 18th)
Currently on a 12-game tear entering this week's matchups with Canyon and Canyon – first the Anaheim one, then the Canyon Country one. If the Lancers keep this winning streak going for a few more weeks with all the strong competition they'll face in January, they'll be several spots higher in the rankings.
19. ST. ANTHONY (12-2 – 20th)
St. Anthony hasn't lost to another California team since opening the season with a 71-56 loss to Lynwood. And the Saints' only other loss was to Higley, which is ranked top-10 in Arizona. The Saints have beaten a slew of highly-ranked Southern Section foes, and their last win, 78-51 over North (Torrance), is arguably their best yet.
20. FLINTRIDGE PREP (8-1 – 21st)
After picking up its first loss of the season, 67-50 to No. 17 Brentwood, Flintridge immediately bounced back to handle Leuzinger 88-67.
21. BECKMAN (11-2 – 22nd)
It was another statement week for Beckman, beating Mira Costa 61-45 and King/Drew 64-32.
22. RIALTO (13-3 – 24th)
After putting a hurting on Apple Valley and Carter two weeks ago, Rialto won by even larger margins last week, annihilating Riverside Prep 95-25 and Barstow 86-23.
23. SANTA MARGARITA (9-6 – 23rd)
Not going anywhere for the moment despite a three-game slide. Santa Margarita closed Nike TOC by losing by 13 points each to No. 15 Saint Joseph (Lakewood) and Arapahoe (CO), a couple of dang good teams. By all means it's concerning that Santa Margarita then got utterly dismantled by Piedmont, 75-36, but Piedmont is a state-ranked team that was coming off double-digit wins over Spanish Springs (NV) and La Jolla Country Day.
24. ESPERANZA (8-6 – 25th)
A strong candidate to rise in the next month with its schedule calming down but still presenting lots of opportunities for notable wins. All six of Esperanza's losses have come against higher-ranked teams and Esperanza has a win against one too, by one point over Beckman on Dec. 3, so the Aztecs are in good position.
25. LYNWOOD (5-10 – 19th)
Call us crazy for considering keeping Lynwood where it was ranked following seven straight losses, but nine of the 10 teams it's lost to would be ranked as high or higher than Lynwood in a national ranking even without their Lynwood win. So we almost gave the Knights another week above St. Anthony given that they hold a 15-point win over the formidable Saints. Jan. 10 brings a chance at another big win as they face San Clemente at Mater Dei's Kay Yow Showcase.
ON THE BUBBLE:
LOS OSOS, NORTH (TORRANCE), PORTOLA (IRVINE), OAK HILLS, ORANGE LUTHERAN, WINDWARD, SAN CLEMENTE