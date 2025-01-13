Ty Haywood, 5-star offensive tackle, decommits from Alabama; Michigan the favorite?
One of the nation's top 2025 prospects is officially back on the market.
On Monday, Ryan (Texas) five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to On3.
Haywood did not sign with Alabama during the early signing period and speculation immediately began that he would eventually decommit from the class.
In that time, Michigan has emerged as the team-to-beat, and his recent decommitment will likely only add fuel to the "Haywood to Ann Arbor" rumors.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle is rated the nation's No. 20 overall prospect and No. 4 player at his position in the 2025 class.
Projecting Haywood as a future NFL first-round draft pick, here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board."
"Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done."
"Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career. Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism -- functional and verified -- to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well."
"Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside."
With the key decommitment, Alabama's 2025 recruiting class falls from No. 2 to No. 3.
If, in fact, Haywood winds up at Michigan, the Wolverines' class would rise from No. 9 to No. 6, leapfrogging Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn in the process.