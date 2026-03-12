Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Day 1 Scores, Schedule — March 12
See final scores from the Class 1A and Class 2A boys basketball state championship
The 2026 Texas high school boys basketball state championships begin on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The tournament begins with the Class 1A and Class 2A state championships. This page will be updated with final scores throughout the day.
1A Division 1
Fayetteville (31-6) vs. Turkey Valley (29-4) — 11 a.m.
1A Division 2
Kennard (27-10) vs. Jayton (28-3) — 1 p.m.
2A Division 1
San Augustine (23-5) vs. Panhandle (26-6) — 5 p.m.
2A Division 2
Martin's Mill (34-4) vs. Lipan (38-1) — 7 p.m.
More from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917