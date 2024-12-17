High School

Washington Huskies hosting five key Arizona Wildcats defensive transfers: Report

Andrew Nemec

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu
The Arizona Wildcats largely managed to keep their core together in last year's transition from Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan.

But one disastrous 4-8 season removed from that good news, Arizona is experiencing a mass exodus.

At least 30 players have entered the transfer portal - a national high for a program not experiencing a coaching change.

And it seems Fisch may finally be capitalizing at Washington.

According to WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer, five former Arizona players are set to visit Washington - defensive backs Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes, linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive lineman Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei:

Manu is the headliner of that group.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound 'backer was a three-star ecruit out of Servite (California) in the class of 2022, but greatly outperformed that ranking.

Manu was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2023 and has totaled 206 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his time in Tucson.

Johnson has played in 37 games with Arizona, accumulating 189 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception.

Smith emerged as a starter last season, Stukes was a team captain who started for more than a full season before suffering a season-ending injury early this fall and Uiagalelei appeared in 30 games and started 18 over the past three seasons.

The group makes up a major part of the Arizona defense, and a collective transfer to Washington could represent a big boost for the Huskies.

While there's no clear-cut indication all five are headed to Seattle permanently, the collective visit is a good sign for Fisch and Co.

ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

