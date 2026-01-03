Boys basketball: The EBAL takes on rest in the Bay Area Challenge
It's tabbed as a Bay Area challenge, but more accurately, at least this in its first year, is a challenge for East Bay Athletic League. Better yet, the public schools will tangle with the private in an all-day event at Bellarmine High School in San jose.
Put on by longtime college scout and former coach Gerry Freitas, the first Bay Area Challenge tips off at 9:30 a.m. and 11 hours later, the finale between defending Northern California Open Division champion Riordan will tangle with Monte Vista of Danville, led by one of the region's top coaches Nick Jones, along with 6-foot-10 guard Gavin McMillan, a junior who has already committed to Mississippi for baseball.
Here's are the matchups, the times and couple key facts. Fans attending should go to the parking structure to the right of the gym at 780 Emory Street in San Jose. In order:
Game 1, 9:30 a.m. — Livermore (12-2) vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral (7-2)
An intriguing game to start because Livermore hasn't been relevant since. ... about ever. The Cowboys, in fact, haven't won a league game in 13 years, a span of 106 games, according to second-year coach Mike Tripp, who is making his second go-around at the school and in his 40th year of coaching. The longtime Washington-Fremont coach has a keeper of a team, led by 6-foot-6 sophomore Amare Chandler and 6-7 post Dylan Wherry. The Irish, led by another second-year coach Andrew Kochevar (formely at San Francisco State), is also off to a good start behind freshman Jaden Hector (13.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg) and senior Cory Wong (13.3). SHC hasn't had winning seasons since 2022-23.
Game 2: 11 a.m. — Granada (11-3) vs St. Francis (7-2)
Granada also returns a head coach in Quaran Johnson, who was out for one season for personal reasons, after back-to-back 26-win campaigns. His freshman son by the same name runs the point but 6-foot junior Brandon Hahn has been lighting up scoreboard. St. Francis is led by Devin Turner (11.9 ppg) and sophomore Jackson Corbett (6.3 rpg). The Lancers rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 70-52 win over Watsonville.
Game 3: 12:30 p.m. — San Ramon Valley (6-9) vs St Patrick-St Vincent (5-2)
The Wolves are largely in rebuild mode after graduating four of its five starters off last year's 24-10 team. Coach Brian Botteen has had it rolling with 79 wins the last three seasons. The Wolves always play tough preseason schedule and this is no exception. They broke a three-game skid with a 71-63 win over George Washington Prep. SPSV also has longstanding tradition under 18th-year head coach Derek Walker. The Bruins are coming off 60-59 win over Gunn.
Game 4: 2 p.m. — Dublin (11-4) vs Valley Christian (8-1)
Dublin coach Tony Costello has done a masterclass at coaching after losing his two top players who transferred to local schools. The Gaels haven't missed a beat and had won seven straight, including a 68-58 win over Folsom, before dropping two tough games at the Damien Classic to Brentwood School (70-64) and Hesperia (62-57). Valley Christian is one of the Bay Area's biggest surprises with a loss only to perennial EBAL power Dougherty Valley (75-53). The Warriors come in on a three-game win streak over Tamalpais (78-29), Windsor (60-55) and Menlo-Atherton (59-49).
Game 5: 3:30 p.m. — Dougherty Valley (11-4) vs. Bellarmine (7-2)
Another marquee matchup, pits Mike Hansen's juggernaut program that has won at least 20 games five straight seasons (not counting the pandemic shortened spring season), against a Bellarmine team that opened 6-0 behind one of Northern California's top guards Will Corbett. The host team lost a couple tournament games out of the area but are coming off a 67-40 win over Spanish Springs. Dougherty Valley had won seven straight before a pair of losses at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, though its coming off a 66-46 win over San Pedro.
Game 6: 5:15 p.m. — California (8-7) vs. St Ignatius (9-0)
Another heavyweight tilt features the local squad with a medicore record but only because coach Steve Ohlmeyer has scheduled so tough with five losses to out-of-area teams and a 82-66 loss to Riordan at the Crusader Classic. Brayde Kiykendall (19.9 ppg), Jaiden Jones (19.5) and Emeke Ifedlora (13.1) make up an impressive trio, but they'll be challenged big time by the Wildcats coming off a tournament title in Southern California.
Game 7 p.m. — Amador Valley (9-5) vs St Mary's (5-5)
Amador Valley is one of the most talked about teams in the Bay Area with the additions of three transfers, two who have not played but are expected to 6-8 Cameron Anderson and 6-6 Arman Mahavni. With two other college-bound players in San Jose State bound Cade Krueger and top junior guards Elijah Stanley and Jaylen Smith, the Dons were picked as the No. 15 team in the state preseason by CalHiSports. Riding a three-game win streak and finally at full strength, Amador Valley will be anxious to flex its collective muscle against a St. Mary's squad led by double-digit scorers Christopher Baltrip (16.5 ppg), Malakai Kelley (13.7) and Donovan Mikel (12.3).
Game 8: 8:30 p.m. — Monte Vista (9-5) vs Riordan (6-1)
Like most of the teams in the one-day event, the Mustangs have taken most of their lumps against out of area teams, but played Orange County power Orange Lutheran tough before losing 72-69. They ended the Damien Classic with a 75-54 win over Redwood. They'll need their "A" game to stay with Riordan, which has only lost to state No. 21 Crean Lutheran (53-40). The Crusaders, under Joey Curtin, have won three straight CCS Open Division titles and won 135 games against just 32 losses since 2019. They are led by USF bound point guard Andrew Hilman and 6-8 power forward JP Plhtovs, though the Crusaders' strength is its depth.