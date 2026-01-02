Etiwanda Storms Back Late to Win POA Holiday Classic, Handing Tualatin Its First Loss
The seventh edition of the POA Holiday Classic in Portland, Oregon, featured a titanic battle in the Diamond Bracket final that saw Etiwanda rally for a 51-41 victory over Tualatin (OR).
Nationally ranked powers put on show in final
Etiwanda (Cal.), ranked No. 18 in the most recent High School On SI national girls basketball rankings, trailed 33-29 going into the final quarter before taking control against the Timberwolves, who entered the rankings this week at No. 23.
Andrea Alamo, a 6-foot junior combo guard, led the Eagles with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while classmate Aliyah Phillips added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
The Eagles also shut down Tualatin’s sophomore phenom Love Lei Best, holding the Wolves point guard to 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Maaya Lucas added 11 points, and Kendall Dawkins chipped in nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for Tualatin, the reigning Oregon Class 6A champion who suffered its first loss of the season.
Oregon power beats two out-of-state rivals for Platinum title
Meanwhile, South Medford knocked off reigning Washington 4A champion Davis and Texas power Faith Family en route to the Platinum Division title, defeating the Eagles of Oak Cliff 50-36 in the championship game.
The Panthers, who won the Oregon 6A state title two years ago, never went to their bench in the title tilt, with San Diego State signee Mayenabasi Akpan leading the way with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Two California teams play for Emerald title
The Emerald Division final was an all-California affair, with Sage Hill — ranked No. 9 in the CIF Southern Section — following up a division title at the Nike Tournament of Champions by defeating St. Mary’s of Stockton 67-58.
Kamdyn Klamberg led the Lightning with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Amalia Holguin added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
California team repeats at Sapphire champion
St. Joseph’s of Lakewood, Calif., showed why it is ranked No. 15 in the CIF Southern Section, repeating as Sapphire Division champion with a 75-58 victory over Jesuit in the final.
Bella Harmon led four Jesters in double figures with 20 points, 14 reb pounds, six steals and four assists. Jesuit’s Amani Lubrano shared game-high honors with 20 points, hitting 5-of-11 from 3-point distance.
The other division finals saw Wilsonville defeat Skyview of Vancouver 64-45 (Jade), Clackamas knock off Auburn Riverside (WA) 58-42 (Pearl), Lakeridge down Central Catholic 47-43 (Ruby) and St. Mary’s Academy beat McDaniel 46-34 (Opal).