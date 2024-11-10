Wassie Lugolobi commits to in-state Washington Huskies: 'It’s second to none'
After a few lean years recruiting the home state, the Washington Huskies seemed to have re-energized their efforts with top local prospects in the class of 2025.
That push has netted them several key in-state recruits, highlighted by Bethel four-star linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Auburn-Riverside four-star athlete Jonathan Epperson and Spanaway Lake athlete D'Aryhian Clemons.
On Sunday, Washington added another name to that list.
Eastside Catholic three-star linebacker Wassie Lugolobi announced his commitment to the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville, San Diego State and Tennessee.
Getting to that point took time, however.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound 'backer was originally offered by Kalen DeBoer, but had to wait for Jedd Fisch and his staff to get settled in Seattle before he was re-offered.
"Fisch got hired and I didn’t get re-offered until May.," Lugolobi said. "They had to retain the guys on the roster and go to the portal, so it was nothing against me. When he came to my school and offered me it felt like a new change in a good way… not to compare to the other staff. They bridged the gap, built a relationship and coach (Robert) Bala said, ‘I don’t need to go to Florida to get guys that I can get in the home state.’ ”
"It’s amazing. It’s second to none.”
Following summer visits to Arizona State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, Lugolobi began to focus in on Washington.
After his most recent trip for a home game, he knew he had found home.
"“I’ve been up to Washington five or six times for their home games," he said. "I went to the Luau at the Lake. The ‘ah-ha’ moment was last game. It felt like my home. I knew everybody there and it’s my home away from home.”
Overall, Washington's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 19 nationally and consists of 26 pledges.