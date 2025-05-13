Watch: Jackson Cantwell announces college commitment
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, is set to announce his college commitment Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. PT/2:45 p.m. CT/3:45 p.m. ET.
The 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman (and elite track and field thrower) is down to a final four of Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon - with the Bulldogs emerging as the presumed favorite ahead of the 'Canes and Ducks late.
But it's tight!
Watch the commitment here:
Cantwell's recruitment has been a rollercoater in recent weeks.
Shortly after a visit to Miami, the five-star recruit announced he was close to a decision.
Then, he set a commitment date immediately following a then-final visit to Oregon for the spring game.
However, Cantwell pushed that back once more to ensure a final visit to Georgia, where he linked up with Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback and recent Bulldogs pledge Jared Curtis.
Still, Miami and Oregon enter decision day as scary darkhorse contenders, particularly the Cristobal-led 'Canes.
Both have made an impression on Cantwell and each has pulled off several commitment day surprises in the NIL era.
It's a fascinating finish.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Cantwell as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power. Bounce in his step and plays with active feet. Capable bender who gets hips involved. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is possibly limitless. Missouri state champion in shot put and discus, Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor. Rare multi-sport profile and genetic background (son of two former Olympics throws athletes). Can get more consistent use of length/extension. May ultimately possess a higher ceiling on the right side. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with outstanding physical tools and athletic/genetic profile that suggests long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."