Zachariah Branch, USC star playmaker, set to enter transfer portal: Report
USC star sophomore Zachariah Branch is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
During his two years in Los Angeles, the dynamic playmaker registered 78 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns with 11 carries for 87 yards and a score, as well as two return touchdowns as a speacial teamer.
But those stats don't tell the whole story.
Coming out of Bishop Gorman (Nevada) in the class of 2023, Branch was rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver.
And he immediately delivered.
Branch quickly emerged as one of the most electric open-field playmakers in college football, drawing not-so-quiet comparisons to USC legend Reggie Bush.
Following his first season, Branch and his brother, Zion, became Jordan Brand's first NIL-signed college football athletes.
However, Branch's sophomore season lacked the same punch as Year 1, as he scored just one touchdown and rumblings of discontent were apparent.
Now, both brothers are in the portal.
So, where could he be headed?
Branch is sure to be one of the nation's hottest commodities in the transfer portal and will likely experience an all-new recruitment in his second stop on the market.
However, he initially committed to USC over fellow finalists Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Expect those three - and others - to pursue the Branch Bros.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Branch as a prospect coming out of high school:
"Smaller, compact build with well-defined muscle tone. Strong lower half. Electric pass catcher with elite speed. Game-breaker in space with potential to score from anywhere. Not just a burner; displays amazing concentration and hand-eye coordination. Flashes ability to sneak through traffic and separate early in his routes. Constant nuisance on vertical routes. Flashes tremendous body control and short-area burst. Special teams ace. Could continue to add bulk and improve durability. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level with Day 1 NFL Draft upside."