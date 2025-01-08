High School

Ponaganset's Robert Grenga Voted High School On SI's 2024 Rhode Island Football Player Of The Year

Grenga wins the fan vote after a sensational 2024 campaign 

Andy Villamarzo

Robert Grenga, Ponaganset football
Robert Grenga, Ponaganset football / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After fan voting, Ponaganset's Robert Grenga has been voted High School On SI’s Rhode Island Player of the Year. Grenga won the voting with 63.27 percent of the 28,714 votes casted.

Robert Grenga, QB, Ponaganset 

In leading Ponaganset to the Division III state championship, Grenga was arguably the most efficient passer in the state. Grenga finished throwing for 954 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one pick. Also added over 300 yards rushing and five scores.

Andy Villamarzo

