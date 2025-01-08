Ponaganset's Robert Grenga Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Rhode Island Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Ponaganset's Robert Grenga has been voted High School On SI’s Rhode Island Player of the Year. Grenga won the voting with 63.27 percent of the 28,714 votes casted.
Robert Grenga, QB, Ponaganset
In leading Ponaganset to the Division III state championship, Grenga was arguably the most efficient passer in the state. Grenga finished throwing for 954 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one pick. Also added over 300 yards rushing and five scores.
