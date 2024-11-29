Vote: Who was the 2024 Rhode Island Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the Northeast region and to the great state of Rhode Island and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Rhode Island Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of eight worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Here are the nominations:
Gian Iacuele, ATH, North Kingstown
Playing both ways for the Division I non-state Super Bowl champs, Iacuele was undoubtedly a key piece to the puzzle. Iacuele on offense caught 67 passes for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, the senior made 41 tackles and picked off a pass.
Jeremy Seidi, ATH, Bishop Hendricken
Hard to ignore the impressive play of Seidi for the Division I Bowl champion Hawks. Seidi on offense rushed for 503 yards and scored six touchdowns. Defensively, Seidi made 35 tackles, five for loss and four sacks.
Landon Husereau, QB, Westerly
With the kind of numbers Husereau put through the air, it was too hard to leave the quarterback off this list. The sophomore through just seven games completed 117-of-197 passes for 1,819 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Robert Grenga, QB, Ponaganset
In leading Ponaganset to the Division III state championship, Grenga was arguably the most efficient passer in the state. Grenga finished throwing for 954 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one pick. Also added over 300 yards rushing and five scores.
James Branch, RB, West Warwick
Whenever Branch touched the ball for West Warwick, he had a chance to go the distance. The running back carried the rock 196 times for 1,412 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Also caught five passes for 121 yards and a score. Made 22 tackles and picked off a pass on defense.
Jordan Duke, RB/LB, Classical
Duke is certainly a good looking prospect as a 2025 and turned heads. The two-way dynamo helped Classical reach the Division III RIIL state title game, rushing for 843 yards, scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Duke hauled in 35 passes for 891 yards and 11 scores. On defense, Duke made 17 tackles and picked off two passes.
Ethan Koczwanski, RB, Exeter West Greenwich
Leading the state in the ground department was Koczwanski for Exeter West Greenwich. The running back carried the ball 150 times for 1,509 yards and 19 touchdowns. Caught 13 passes for 135 yards out of the backfield. Made 36 tackles and picked off five passes on defense.
Logan Gelinas, QB, Burrillville
Gelinas had himself a strong senior campaign for the Bulldogs both through the air and on the ground. The senior totaled 2,002 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns for the Division I non-state runnerups.
