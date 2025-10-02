Rhode Island Football Team Forfeits Remainder of League Season
A Rhode Island high school football team will not return to the field this year in league play due to low numbers and a rash of injuries.
Tiverton High School Superintendent Christopher Haskins made the announcement that the football team can no longer safely field a squad. The Tigers lost their opener to Hope back on September 12, 49-0.
From that point, they took a forfeit vs. Scituate this past week and were scheduled to head to Narragansett this coming Friday night. Tiverton had five other games left besides those two, including several league games.
“While our current roster lists 25 players, several are sidelined due to injury, and 16 of our athletes are freshmen and sophomores,” Haskins told WPRI.com. “Given these circumstances, continuing to compete at the varsity level would not be responsible or safe at this time.”
Tiverton Hoping to Compete in Annual Thanksgiving Day Game Later this Season
Haskins did say that the Tigers would like to somehow get back on the football field for the annual Thanksgiving Day game with Rogers, which is scheduled for November 27 at 10:15 a.m. local time.
“In an effort to rebuild and refocus our football program for the future, we are committed to continuing with a junior varsity schedule for the remainder of the season,” Haskins said. “(We) look forward to returning to varsity competition in the 2026 season with a stronger, healthier roster.”
Tiverton won four games last year and the season before.