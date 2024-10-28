Rhode Island high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Rhode Island high school football season is all wrapped up and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each RIIL (Rhode Island Interscholastic League) classification? Here are SBLive's latest Rhode Island high school football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
RHODE ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
RIIL Division 1 | RIIL Division 2 | RIIL Division 3 | RIIL Division 4
