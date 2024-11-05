High School

Rhode Island high school football computer rankings (11/4/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of Rhode Island high school football ahead of Week 10

Kilties outmatched by Burrillville in Thursday night football.
Kilties outmatched by Burrillville in Thursday night football.

Week 9 of the 2024 Rhode Island high school football season is all wrapped up and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each RIIL (Rhode Island Interscholastic League) classification? Here are SBLive's latest Rhode Island high school football computer rankings, as of November 4, 2024:

RHODE ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

RIIL Division 1 | RIIL Division 2 | RIIL Division 3 | RIIL Division 4

DIVISION 1

1. St. Raphael Academy (7-2)

2. La Salle Academy (5-4)

3. Portsmouth (6-3)

4. Bishop Hendricksen (5-4)

5. Burrillville (6-3)

6. Cumberland (4-4)

7. North Kingstown (4-3)

8. Central (4-5)

9. Cranston West (4-5)

10. Barrington (2-6)

DIVISION 2

1. South Kingstown (6-1-1)

2. Westerly (5-3)

3. West Warwick (5-3)

4. Woonsocket (5-4)

5. Lincoln (4-3)

6. Middletown (4-4-1)

7. East Providence (4-4)

8. Shea (3-6-1)

9. Moses Brown (3-5)

10. Tolman (3-6)

DIVISION 3

1. Ponaganset (8-1)

2. Mt. Hope (6-2)

3. Classical (5-2)

4. Rogers (6-2)

5. Pilgrim (5-3)

6. North Providence (4-3)

7. Cranston East (3-5)

8. Johnston (3-6)

9. East Greenwich (2-7)

10. Chariho (1-8)

DIVISION 4

1. Narragansett (6-1)

2. Scituate (7-1)

3. Davies Career & Tech (6-2)

4. Smithfield (5-3)

5. North Smithfield (3-5)

6. Tiverton (3-5-1)

7. Exeter-West Greenwich (2-4)

8. Toll Gate (1-7)

9. Hope (0-7)

Published
