Rhode Island high school football playoff brackets; Scores, RIIL State Championship Updates
Rhode Island high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all 8 classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all eight RIIL playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.
>>2024 Rhode Island High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the Rhode Island high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
Division I Bowl
Burrillville (8-2) vs. North Kingstown (5-3)
Division I
Bishop Hendricksen (6-4) vs. La Salle Academy (7-3)
Division 2
South Kingstown (9-1) vs. West Warwick (7-3)
Division 3
Classical (9-1) vs. Ponaganset (9-1)
Division 4
Davies Career & Tech (8-2) vs. Narragansett (8-1)
