Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
Rhode Island high school football has inched closer to the end of the 2025 regular season.
Here are High School on SI’s fourth week of rankings out of the Ocean State:
1. North Kingstown (4-1)
The Skippers wrapped up a bye week and will now face Burrillville on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Raphael Academy (5-0)
Out of a bye week, the Saints will host La Salle Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Portsmouth (6-0)
The Patriots overwhelmed West Warwick with a 52-7 win. Portsmouth goes up against Cumberland on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. La Salle Academy (3-2)
The Rams face St. Raphael Academy on Friday after a bye week.
Previous rank: 4
5. Bishop Hendricken (2-3)
The Hawks will look to snap a two-game skid with a home game versus Central on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Classical HS (5-0)
The undefeated Purple will host Pilgrim on Saturday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Ponaganset (5-0)
The Chieftains blanked Hope, 47-0. Ponaganset faces Rogers on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
8. South Kingstown (4-2)
The Rebels dropped a 45-34 decision to Cranston. The team hosts East Providence on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
9. Westerly (4-2)
The Bulldogs are back in the rankings following back-to-back victories over Woonsocket and Central HS.
Previous rank: None
10. Burrillville (3-2)
The Broncos bounced back with a 49-34 win over Woonsocket. Burrillville hosts North Kingstown on Saturday.
Previous rank: 10
Dropped out: Woonsocket (2-4).
