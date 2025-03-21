High School

Rhode Island high school softball: La Salle Academy announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Rams' schedule are Cheshire (Connecticut) and Ponaganset

Softball schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Ocean State and High School On SI Rhode Island will share these as we see them.

Recently, the La Salle Academy Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 22 games, including two contests against regional powers Cheshire (Connecticut) and Ponaganset.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bay View, Cheshire, Chariho, Cumberland, Coventry, East Providence and on the road against New York power St. Anthony's.

Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LA SALLE ACADEMY RAMS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Mar. 29: at Lincoln-Sudbury (Massachusetts)

Apr. 1: at Smithfield

Apr. 3: vs. Prout

Apr. 5: vs. Gorham (Maine)

Apr. 8: vs. Bay View

Apr. 10: at Ponaganset

Apr. 12: at Silver Lake (Massachusetts)

Apr. 16: at Cranston West

Apr. 17: at Cumberland

Apr. 19: vs. Cheshire (Connecticut)

Apr. 23: at East Providence

Apr. 26: at St. Anthony's (New York)

Apr. 27: at Newtown (Connecticut)

Apr. 29: at Cranston West

May 2: vs. Moses Brown

May 3: at Pilgrim

May 6: vs. Coventry

May 8: at Chariho

May 14: at North Kingstown

May 15: vs. Pilgrim

May 17: vs. Taunton

May 20: vs. Smithfield

