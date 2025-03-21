Rhode Island high school softball: La Salle Academy announces 2025 schedule
Softball schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Ocean State and High School On SI Rhode Island will share these as we see them.
Recently, the La Salle Academy Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 22 games, including two contests against regional powers Cheshire (Connecticut) and Ponaganset.
Among other teams on the schedule are Bay View, Cheshire, Chariho, Cumberland, Coventry, East Providence and on the road against New York power St. Anthony's.
Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 LA SALLE ACADEMY RAMS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Mar. 29: at Lincoln-Sudbury (Massachusetts)
Apr. 1: at Smithfield
Apr. 3: vs. Prout
Apr. 5: vs. Gorham (Maine)
Apr. 8: vs. Bay View
Apr. 10: at Ponaganset
Apr. 12: at Silver Lake (Massachusetts)
Apr. 16: at Cranston West
Apr. 17: at Cumberland
Apr. 19: vs. Cheshire (Connecticut)
Apr. 23: at East Providence
Apr. 26: at St. Anthony's (New York)
Apr. 27: at Newtown (Connecticut)
Apr. 29: at Cranston West
May 2: vs. Moses Brown
May 3: at Pilgrim
May 6: vs. Coventry
May 8: at Chariho
May 14: at North Kingstown
May 15: vs. Pilgrim
May 17: vs. Taunton
May 20: vs. Smithfield
