Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (4/27/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case early on decisively at the top spot is the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The undefeated Rams have shown little reason that they would leave the No. 1 ranking at any point this season.
Besides the state powerhouse, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Top 10 as we give you our sixth set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
1. La Salle Academy (12-0)
The Rams are the returning 2-time state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. Head coach Joe Roumelis' team has out-scored opponents 106-16 through twelve games.
2. Coventry (6-1)
Coventry entered the 2025 season with high expectations, looking to reclaim their status as a Division I powerhouse. The Oakers picked up a strong 5-4 victory over previosuly second-ranked Pilgrim to jump ahead one spot this week.
3. Pilgrim (9-1)
Pilgrim only lost one senior from last year's team and return Genna D’Amato as a key cog in the lineup. The Patriots have quickly shown they belong in the top three with their play, but a recent loss to Coventry drops them down a spot in this week's rankings.
4. Cranston West (6-4)
After a notable 2024 season where the Falcons showcased their playoff prowess—securing wins against Pilgrim, Prout, and East Greenwich before falling to state powerhouse La Salle Academy in the state championship bracket—the team looks to capitalize on that experience. Now we know the Falcons went 1-2 last week, but take a look at the losses: Pilgrim by one run and Fitch of Connecticut.
5. Chariho (6-4)
Chariho has leaned on the pitching of Adriana Jeannenot, who is 6-1 on the season with 91 strikeouts. The Chargers have two in a row, with an impressive victory over Ponaganset.
6. Smithfield (5-2)
The Sentinels won five in a row after a loss to top-ranked La Salle Academy to start the season. Most recent game was a 7-1 victory over a solid Westerly squad.
7. Westerly (5-5)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. We don't drop Westerly completely out of the rankings because its only two losses came against Coventry and Cranston West, both ranked teams. The Bulldogs have lost three games in a row, however.
8. North Kingstown (5-3)
North Kingstown is led by the two-pitcher rotation of Mia D’Andrea and Gianna Amedeo. The Skippers have split their last four games, with losses to Westerly and Cumberland.
9. Prout (4-3)
The Crusaders broke into the rankings last week after notching a couple of solid wins coming over Smithfield and South Kingstown. Prout also has victories over Chariho and Coventry.
10. Ponaganset (2-6)
Falling to the final spot in our rankings are the Chieftains, who have had a tough go as of late. Ponaganset is currently on a 4-game slide and look to bounce back when they face Smithfield on Monday.
