Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (4/6/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case early on decisively at the top spot is the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The Rams have shown little reason that they would leave the No. 1 ranking anytime soon.
Besides the state powerhouse, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Top 10 as we give you our third set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
1. La Salle Academy (4-0)
The Rams are the returning 2-time state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. Head coach Joe Roumelis' team has out-scored opponents 31-2 through four games.
2. Pilgrim (1-0)
Pilgrim only lost one senior from last year's team and return Genna D’Amato as a key cog in the lineup. The Patriots made quick work of North Kingstown in the season opener, 9-1.
3. Coventry (1-0)
Coventry enters the 2025 season with high expectations, looking to reclaim their status as a Division I powerhouse. After a strong 2024 season that saw the Oakers finish with a competitive record and a playoff loss to Pilgrim in the state tournament, the team opened up the 2025 slate with a 11-7 win over Westerly.
4. Cranston West (1-0)
After a notable 2024 season where the Falcons showcased their playoff prowess—securing wins against Pilgrim, Prout, and East Greenwich before falling to state powerhouse La Salle Academy in the state championship bracket—the team looks to capitalize on that experience. With key players returning, Cranston West showed why they are ranked higher up in a 14-2 dismantling of Gorham.
5. Ponaganset (1-0)
Ponaganset returns five seniors, led by Maia Salvo, the team's power hitter out of the lineup. The biggest loss for the team was losing pitcher Chloe Barber to graduation. Ponaganset looked good in a 8-4 victory over Toll Gate to kick things off.
6. Chariho (2-0)
Adriana Jeannenot is off to a hot start for Chariho this season, owning a 2-0 record, 0.86 earned run average and has struck out 19 batters. Not too shabby.
7. Smithfield (2-1)
The fact that the Sentinels came to within 3-1 of La Salle might have them deserving enough of a higher spot in these third set of rankings. In their other two games, Smithfield has scored 23 runs.
8. Prout (2-1)
We debated on how to judge the first three games for the Crusaders, but the lone loss came against top-ranked La Salle Academy. We won't jump to conclusions because of that.
9. Westerly (0-1)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. We don't drop Westerly too far after a 11-7 loss to Coventry to start the season.
10. North Kingstown (0-1)
North Kingstown is led by the two-pitcher rotation of Mia D’Andrea and Gianna Amedeo. We keep the Skippers in the final spot for now after dropping a 9-1 decision against second-ranked Pilgrim.
