Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)

Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case early on decisively at the top spot ever week are the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The nationally-ranked, undefeated Rams have shown little reason that they would leave the No. 1 ranking at any point this season.
Besides the state powerhouse, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Top 10 as we give you our eighth set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
1. La Salle Academy (16-0)
The nationally-ranked Rams have gone undefeated this season, playing New England’s toughest regional schedule. La Salle Academy is the prohibitive favorite in this year’s RIIL championship and has an unmatched roster. Starting junior pitcher Hailey Vigneau, who has a12-0 record with a 0.97 ERA and continues to stymie opposing offenses. Senior Phoenyx Silva Division I in most offensive categories, while junior Samantha Sell, senior Alivia Ring and senior Diana Hall are putting together big seasons at the plate. The Rams' batting order has been a nightmare for opposing pitchers, batting a league-leading .380 with 38 home runs, outscoring the opposition 154-19.
2. Pilgrim (12-1)
The Patriots’ starting junior pitcher Gretchen Dombeck (11-0, 1.91 ERA) leads Pilgrim in the circle. The team is batting .343 with nine home runs behind sophomores Madison Tuirok, Skylar Hawes, and senior Marin Prest. Pilgrim will face a tough test the rest of the regular season, squaring off against No. 1 La Salle Academy, Prout, and Cranston West, which is just what the doctor ordered for transitioning into RIIL playoff time.
3. Coventry (8-3)
It’s been a slow ramp up to the Oakers' season with only 11 games played in Division I, their big win this year a 5-4 decision over Pilgrim on April 24th, despite losing 10-0 last week to the Patriots. Losses to Pilgrim, Chariho and Prout haven’t helped, but they have stayed in games with senior pitcher Sage Soares (2.03 ERA).
4. Cranston West (7-5)
The Falcons may have a few losses under their belt this season, but let's examine who those are up against. Two came against nationally-ranked La Salle Academy and then losses to Coventry, Pilgrim and Fitch of Connecticut. Yeah, we think Cranston West gets to stay in the Top 10 for the foresseable future.
5. Chariho (9-5)
Chariho has leaned on the pitching of Adriana Jeannenot, who is 8-2 on the season with a 2.40 ERA and 122 strikeouts. The Chargers had won five in a row, before a 15-1 loss to La Salle Academy.
6. Smithfield (8-3)
When you've got a pitcher like sophomore Crystal Cacador on the mound on any given evening, you give yourself a chance to win. Cacador is 7-3 with a 1.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
7. Prout (7-5)
The Crusaders broke into the rankings a couple weeks ago after notching a couple of solid wins coming over Smithfield and South Kingstown. Prout also has impressive wins over Chariho and Coventry. Latest game was a 12-0 loss to Chariho.
8. East Providence (7-5)
Making their way into the rankings as a newbie this week are the Townies, as they recently defeated Cumberland, North Kingstown and Ponaganset. Narrowly lost to Westerly in a 10-7 affair.
9. St. Raphael Academy (9-1)
The lone Division II team in the Top 10, St. Raphael Academy dropped down from Division I this season after struggles in recent seasons, have made a lot of noise as of late with big wins against North Kingstown and Ponaganset. Dispatching Division II title contenders Toll Gate, Barrington, and Johnston. The Saints play an aggressive schedule and will go up against Prout, Cranston West, East Providence, and Coventry before the regular season ends. A huge matchup looms against West Warwick.
10. Westerly (9-7)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. We don't drop Westerly completely out of the rankings because four of their seven losses have come against Rhode Island ranked teams. The Bulldogs had lost five in a row until bouncing back with four consecutive wins.
