Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (5/20/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case early on decisively at the top spot ever week are the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The nationally-ranked Rams ended up dropping their first game of the season in a 7-4 defeat to Taunton of Massachusetts.
Besides the state powerhouse Rams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Top 10 as we give you our eighth set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
1. La Salle Academy (19-1)
The nationally-ranked Rams had gone 19 straight games being undefeated this season before dropping their first game of the year against Taunton (Massachusetts), 7-4. La Salle Academy is the prohibitive favorite in this year’s RIIL championship and has an unmatched roster. The Rams' lineup is a nightmare for opposing pitchers, hitting a league-leading .377 with 48 home runs and out scoring the opposition 190-34. La Salle finishes off their regular season against Smithfield and Pilgrim, respectively.
2. Pilgrim (15-3)
The Patriots have been right there at the tails of La Salle Academy, but remain easily the state's second best team. The Patriots’ starting pitcher Gretchen Dombeck is 13-1 with a 1.80 ERA and leads them in the circle. The offense is batting .336 with 10 homers behind sophomore sensation Madison Tuirok and seniors Marin Prest and Genna D’Amato.
3. Chariho (14-5)
Chariho has surged up in this week's rankings, mowing down everyone in its path for the exemption of losing to La Salle Academy. Otherwise, this team is starting to play its best softball down the stretch of the regular season.
4. Cranston West (12-7)
Cranston West has had an up-and-down season, but with the most to gain towards the end. Senior ace pitcher Mia Crudale is 10-6 on the season with an impressive 2.18 ERA. Crudale has kept her name on the list of top pitchers in the state late this season, much like she did last year, and will lead them with experience gained from last season’s playoff run to the
championship.
5. Prout (10-6)
The Crusaders broke into the rankings a few weeks ago after notching a couple of solid wins coming over Smithfield and South Kingstown. Big wins against Cranston West, Westerly, and Smithfield have helped build confidence for the Crusaders as they finish a relatively light schedule in the final week of the regular season.
6. Smithfield (11-5)
The surging Sentinels are on a tear as of late with an 8-2 record over their last 10 games and are making a serious push as a Cinderella team in the RIIL playoffs. Things won’t be easy for Smithfield as they dropped a Monday game to No. 5 Prout yesterday and have to face La Salle Academy tonight. Ouch.
7. St. Raphael Academy (11-2)
The lone Division II team in the Top 10, St. Raphael Academy dropped down from Division I this season after struggles in recent seasons, have made a lot of noise as of late with big wins against North Kingstown and Ponaganset. The Saints' success can be tied to sophomore starting pitcher Izzy Sousa, who is 8-0 and owns a 1.17 ERA.
8. Coventry (7-6)
This season, the offense is led by junior Leah Lapham, senior Gabby Fennessey, and sophomore Mary McGovern. If the offense can provide run support for pitcher Sage Soares, Coventry will be an issue in the playoffs.
9. East Providence (7-8)
It was a tough stretch last week for the Townies as they went 0-3 and just weren't able to keep teams at bay with their pitching. East Providence hopes to pick up some momentum in the final regular season games as thge postseason looms large.
10. Westerly (11-9)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. The Bulldogs play a heavy Division II schedule by choice, but the rest of the division is waiting to see how they fare against top Division I teams. The Bulldogs have one more regular-season game against a solid Ponaganset team before they are seeded for the playoffs.
