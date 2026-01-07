California girls basketball player breaks national single-game steal record (video)
Westlake High (CA) sophomore Olivia Elsokary loves to play defense.
"It's my favorite part of the game," she said.
That love has cemented her in high school basketball history after she recorded a mind-boggling 25 steals in the Warriors' 48-31 win over Santa Barbara on Dec. 20, which is a new national mark according to the NFHS record book.
The previous record was set by Sureka Hammonds of Parkwood High in North Carolina in 1992. She had 24 steals in a game against Indian Land of South Carolina.
"I'm in shock," Elsokary said of learning about the national record. "Kind of unreal. I couldn't believe it."
The CIF Southern Section nor the CIF State associations have a record tally of steals.
After watching video of Elsokary's performance, it's hard to deny the legitimacy of the steal number, especially with the following definition of a steal, according to the NBA rulebook. Of course, Elsokary doesn't play in the NBA, but it's fair to assume judgement on a steal at the prep level isn't more strict than the NBA ...
“A steal is credited to a player that legally takes the ball away from an opponent, intercepts a pass, or otherwise obtains possession on the ball following an opponent’s turnover (provided the ball has remained inbounds and the clock has not stopped). If a player deflects a pass or dribble and controls the deflection either away from an opponent or toward a teammate resulting in eventual possession for the defense, the player causing the deflection is credited with the steal."
VIDEO OF ELSOKARY'S 25 STEALS
Most of Elsokary's steals are obvious. However, there are a few where she undeniably jars or taps the ball loose and her teammate comes up with possession. This is where an official steal can be a judgement call, unlike points scored, for example. But according to the rule above, the player that creates the turnover gets credited with the steal.
Westlake coach Josh Budde knew it was a school record, likely a county or state record. But he certainly didn't know it was a national record.
"It never dawned on me that it could be a national record. It couldn't have happened to a better person," Budde said. "She's an outstanding teammate, player and young lady. I'm so proud of her."
REFLECTING ON THE HISTORIC GAME
Elsokary had sevens steals in first quarter and a total of 14 at halftime.
"I didn't even realize," she said. "It felt like any other game."
Elsokary had 13 steals earlier this season against Dos Pueblos on Nov. 18, which was her previous career high. A month later, she set the national record with 25.
Elsokary had 136 steals as a freshman and broke the school's season record of 131. As of Jan. 7, she has 148 steals this season in 16 games. That's a jaw-dropping 9.25 steals per game. Her career total sits at 279. The career steals record at Westlake is 317 set by Lauren Goldstein (1988-92).
"At a certain point, I think the defenders know I'm coming," Elsokary said with a shy laugh.
ELSOKARY IS A FLAG FOOTBALL STANDOUT
Elsokary is a stellar athlete at 5-foot-8. The defensive skills and anticipation isn't just on the basketball court, it's on the football field, too.
Elsokary led the Westlake girls flag football team with 14 interceptions this season in 24 games. She was also the Warriors' best offensive threat, tallying 1,960 yards receiving and 38 touchdowns.
That kind of athleticism will take Elsokary as far as she wants it to.
"I want to be an college athlete for sure," she said. "Just not sure if I want to play baskeball, or maybe flag football."
With the way things are going, it would not be farfetched to see women's flag football be a scholarship sport at the NCAA level. It's already a club sport. USC and Arizona plan to have teams competing this spring.
