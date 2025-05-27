Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (5/26/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case early on decisively at the top spot ever week are the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The nationally-ranked Rams bounced back with a couple wins after suffering their first loss, including edging out Pilgrim, 5-4.
Besides the state powerhouse Rams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Top 10 as we give you our ninth set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (5/26/2025)
1. La Salle Academy (21-1)
The nationally-ranked Rams had gone 19 straight games being undefeated this season before dropping their first game of the year against Taunton (Massachusetts), 7-4, last weekend. La Salle Academy is the prohibitive favorite in this year’s RIIL championship and has an unmatched roster. La Salle finished off their regular season with wins against Smithfield and Pilgrim, respectively.
2. Pilgrim (15-4)
Pilgrim has been right there at the tails of La Salle Academy, but remain easily the state's second best team after they narrowly lost to the Rams, 5-4. The Patriots’ starting pitcher Gretchen Dombeck is 13-3 with a 2.30 ERA, 71 strikeouts and leads them in the circle. The offense is batting .328 with 12 homers behind sophomore sensation Madison Tuirok and seniors Marin Prest and Genna D’Amato.
3. Chariho (14-5)
Chariho has surged up in this week's rankings, mowing down everyone in its path for the exemption of losing to La Salle Academy. Otherwise, this team is starting to play its best softball down the stretch of the regular season.
4. Cranston West (12-7)
Cranston West has had an up-and-down season, but with the most to gain towards the end. Senior ace pitcher Mia Crudale is 10-6 on the season with an impressive 2.18 ERA. Crudale has kept her name on the list of top pitchers in the state late this season, much like she did last year, and will lead them with experience gained from last season’s playoff run to the
championship.
5. Prout (13-6)
The Crusaders broke into the rankings a few weeks ago after notching a couple of solid wins coming over Smithfield and South Kingstown. Big wins against Cranston West, Westerly, and Smithfield have helped build confidence for the Crusaders as they finish a relatively light schedule in the final week of the regular season. The Crusaders have won five in a row as they head into the RIIL postseason.
6. Smithfield (12-6)
The surging Sentinels are on a tear as of late with an 8-2 record over their last 10 games and are making a serious push as a Cinderella team in the RIIL playoffs. Smithfield split last week's set of games with a win over North Kingstown and fell to top-ranked La Salle Academy.
7. St. Raphael Academy (14-2)
The lone Division II team in the Top 10, St. Raphael Academy dropped down from Division I this season after struggles in recent seasons, have made a lot of noise as of late with big wins against North Kingstown and Ponaganset. The Saints' success can be tied to sophomore starting pitcher Izzy Sousa, who owns a 1.05 ERA and 129 strikeouts.
8. Coventry (12-6)
This season, the offense is led by junior Leah Lapham, senior Gabby Fennessey, and sophomore Mary McGovern. If the offense can provide run support for pitcher Sage Soares, Coventry will be an issue in the playoffs.
9. East Providence (9-10)
It was a tough stretch a couple weeks ago for the Townies as they went 0-3 and just weren't able to keep teams at bay with their pitching. East Providence bounced back with a couple wins last week over Moses Brown and Westerly, respectively.
10. Westerly (11-11)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. The Bulldogs play a heavy Division II schedule by choice, but the rest of the division is waiting to see how they fare against top Division I teams. The Bulldogs dropped thier most recent game to East Providence, 10-5.
More From Rhode Island High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi