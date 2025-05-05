Top 10 Rhode Island high school softball rankings (5/5/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Ocean State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Rhode Island features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Making their case early on decisively at the top spot is the La Salle Academy Rams, as they are in the conversation as one of the nation's top squads. The undefeated Rams have shown little reason that they would leave the No. 1 ranking at any point this season. Two new teams join the rankings in East Providence and St. Raphael Academy this week.
Besides the state powerhouse, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Rhode Island? Take a look at our Top 10 as we give you our seventh set of Rhode Island high school softball rankings.
1. La Salle Academy (15-0)
The Rams are the returning 2-time state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. Head coach Joe Roumelis' team has out-scored opponents 139-18 through fifteen games. The Rams has defeated regional powers Cheshire (Connecticut) and St. Anthony's (New York) this season.
2. Coventry (8-2)
Coventry entered the 2025 season with high expectations, looking to reclaim their status as a Division I powerhouse. The Oakers picked up a strong 5-4 victory over previosuly second-ranked Pilgrim, but then last week dropped a disappointing contest to Prout. Regardless, we keep Conventry second.
3. Pilgrim (11-1)
Pilgrim only lost one senior from last year's team and return Genna D’Amato (14 hits, 14 RBIs this season) as a key cog in the lineup. The Patriots have quickly shown they belong in the top three with their play, but a recent loss to Coventry dropped them down a spot in the rankings.
4. Chariho (6-4)
Chariho has leaned on the pitching of Adriana Jeannenot, who is 8-1 on the season with a 1.46 ERA and 117 strikeouts. The Chargers have five in a row, highlighted by an impressive victory over Ponaganset.
5. Cranston West (7-5)
The Falcons may have a few losses under their belt this season, but let's examine who those are up against. Two came against nationally-ranked La Salle Academy and then losses to Coventry, Pilgrim and Fitch of Connecticut. Yeah, we think Cranston West gets to stay in the Top 10 for the foresseable future.
6. Prout (6-5)
The Crusaders broke into the rankings a couple weeks ago after notching a couple of solid wins coming over Smithfield and South Kingstown. Prout also has impressive wins over Chariho and Coventry.
7. Smithfield (6-3)
When you've got a pitcher like sophomore Crystal Cacador on the mound on any given evening, you give yourself a chance to win. Cacador is 5-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 60 strikeouts.
8. East Providence (7-5)
Making their way into the rankings as a newbie this week are the Townies, as they recently defeated Cumberland, North Kingstown and Ponaganset. Narrowly lost to Westerly in a 10-7 affair.
9. Westerly (7-7)
Ella Keegan is the team’s best returning hitter and paired with junior Bella Mazzarese, will lead the charge offensively. Westerly will have to figure out how to replace all of the seniors they lost, which made up for 50 percent of the team's run production in 2024. We don't drop Westerly completely out of the rankings because four of their seven losses have come against Rhode Island ranked teams. The Bulldogs had lost five in a row until bouncing back with wins over East Providence and Barrington, respectively.
10. St. Raphael Academy (8-1)
Not many Division II teams are in our weekly rankings, but the Saints make the cut as they're winners of four in a row since losing to Prout, 6-5, back on April 25th.
