Vote: Who is the Top Returning Quarterback in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI will start by highlighting the best quarterbacks in the Ocean State.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Sunday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 PM PT
Jayden Allard, North Providence, senior
Allard, a three-sport athlete, was an all-state and all-division QB for the Cougars last year.
Tyrell Barros, Davis Career & Tech, sophomore
As a freshman last season, Barros finished with 1,013 passing yards and 19 TDs for the Patriots.
Ben Black, North Smithfield, senior
Black recorded 1,832 passing yards and 16 TDs for the Northmen last season.
Nick Bruner, Toll Gate, senior
Bruner, a standout QB for the Titans, returns under center this season.
Tashaad Brown, St. Raphael Academy, junior
As a sophomore last year, Brown completed 94-of-158 passes for 1,139 yards and 13 TDs for the Saints.
Jack Diano, North Kingstown, senior
Diano had 2,516 passing yards, 19 TDs and a rushing score for the Skippers last season.
Parker Howley, Classical HS, senior
Howley guided the state champion Purple squad with 135-of-210 on completions, 2,540 yards and 29 TDs in 2024.
Landon Huserau, Westerly, junior
As a sophomore signal-caller for the Bulldogs last season, Huserau completed 117-of-197 passes for 1,819 yards and 25 TDs.
Patrick Munger, Woonsocket, senior
Munger anchored the Villa Novans’ offense last season with 1,387 passing yards, 12 TDs and a rushing score.
Sam Perry, La Salle Academy, junior
Perry was 89-of-146 on completions for 1,024 passing yards and 11 TDs in 2024 for the Rams.
