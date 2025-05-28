Scott Gilman Becomes Livonia Baseball’s All-Time Wins Leader Ahead of Historic 400th Victory
Scott Gilman, head coach of the Livonia varsity baseball team in New York, became the program’s all-time wins leader.
Gilman, who currently sits 399 career coaching victories, passed former coach Gene Baker on the Bulldogs’ all-time list. Baker coached baseball and basketball at Livonia for over 30 years.
The milestone came after fourth-seeded Livonia beat Addison, 2-0, in the Section V Class B quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Gilman will go for win No. 400 when the Bulldogs face top-seeded top-seeded Wellsville in the semifinal round on Thursday. When Gilman reaches his 400th win, he will be just the sixth coach in Section V baseball history to reach that total, according to LCAA’s Finest.
“To be mentioned in the same sentence with Gene Baker is quite an accomplishment,” Gilman told LCAA’s Finest. “He was the staple of baseball and basketball for Livonia athletes for many years. I am proud to be in the same class as him now. I simply can’t wrap my mind around that concept. If you think about it, there really have only been a few coaches who have coached baseball in the history of Livonia Baseball. Let’s not forget about Don Rohr, who spent over 30 years himself. To be mentioned with those icons is really gratifying.”
Gilman has led the Bulldogs to six Section V championship titles, three New York State final four appearances and a Class B state title in 2017 following a victory over Section II’s Albany Academy.
The last time that Livonia (16-6) has punched its ticket to the sectional final was during that 2017 state championship season.
