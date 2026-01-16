Top 25 Florida Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 16, 2026
Florida high school boys’ basketball teams continue to impress on the hardwood as they head into Martin Luther King weekend.
With No. 1 Prolific Prep out of Fort Lauderdale scheduled to play Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas) on MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 19, multiple Florida schools head into the holiday weekend on a roll.
Bartow (17-1), which is Polk County’s top public school, has won seven straight and moved up a spot to No. 7.
Lake Highland Prep (17-1) out of Orlando has won 13 straight games and jumped two spots to No. 9. Andrew Jackson (19-1) of Jacksonville, which comes in at No. 14, has won 10 consecutive contests.
Windermere Prep (16-3), which has won six straight after beating crosstown rival Windermere High, is No. 21.
New to the Top 25 are No. 24 NSU University High of Fort Lauderdale (15-2) and No. 25 Academy of Central Florida National (15-4). ACF has won seven straight games.
The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Prolific Prep (20-2)
Last week: 1
The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale crushed Huntington (W. Va.) Expression Prep, 104-61, and Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga), 96-80. Prolific will host national power Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas) on Jan. 19.
2. Montverde Academy (7-4)
Last week: 9
The Eagles overwhelmed IMG Academy, 83-62, and battled past The Villages Charter, 59-45. MVA faces big tests on Jan. 16 when it plays Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), and on Jan. 17 when it takes on Link Academy (Branson, Mo.).
3. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (12-1)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles extended their win streak to four games with victories against Sagemont Prep and Riviera Prep. They are scheduled to play in the Springfield (Mo.) Bass Pro Tournament this weekend.
4. IMG Academy (9-4)
Last week: 6
The Ascenders have won three of their last four games, including a victory against Southeastern Prep Academy National. They take on Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) and St. James Prep (Newark, N.J.) this weekend.
5. Columbus (12-4)
Last week: 4
The four-time defending state champion Explorers out of Miami beat Stranahan, 77-44, and Riviera Prep, 70-66. They face California powers Sierra Canyon (16-1) and St. John Bosco (13-4) this weekend.
6. Southeastern Prep Academy National (24-7)
Last week: 5
The Falcons lost to IMG Academy, 63-58, and beat The Rock National, 68-61. They are scheduled to play in the Flying to the Hoop Classic in Ohio on Jan. 17 and The Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts on Jan. 19.
7. Bartow (17-1)
Last week: 8
Polk County’s top team extended its win streak to seven games with a 59-54 victory against Auburndale. Ja’kylen Crossley is averaging 16.6 points per game and Derwyn Link is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.
8. North Broward Prep (19-1)
Last week: 9
The Eagles bounced back from a loss to IMG Academy by winning four straight, including a 67-46 victory against Somerset Academy. Senior point guard Devin McLntyre is averaging 19.1 points per game, and freshman small forward Juan Disla is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.
9. Lake Highland Prep (17-1)
Last week: 11
The Highlanders extended their win streak to 13 games with a 64-35 romp against The First Academy (Orlando). They play Windermere Prep on Dec. 16. RJ Ingram continues to play well for LHP.
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (16-4)
Last week: 7
The defending Class 6A state champion Raiders smashed Blanche Ely, 88-45, and lost to Pembroke Pines Charter, 73-70. Junior guard Clarence Westbrook Jr. is averaging 24.7 points per game, and junior wing Nate Accius is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game.
11. Saint Andrew’s (17-2)
Last week: 12
The Scots had their 12-game winning streak snapped by NSU University High School, 77-70, and then rebounded to beat Palm Beach Central, Lake Worth and Delray Beach Atlantic. Senior Xander Gerard is averaging 23.4 points per game, and Lukas Buinevicius is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.
12. Newberry (10-1)
Last week: 13
The Panthers bounced back from their loss to Stranahan by defeating Dr. Phillips, 54-44; Santa Fe, 80-42; and Palatka, 80-43. Senior shooting guard Juwan Scippio is averaging 21 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
13. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (17-2)
Last week: 14
The Lions have won 12 of their last 13 games, beating Riverside, Fleming Island and Rickards last week. Leading the way are senior point guard Ronald Clark, who is averaging 14.9 points per game; and senior post player Mechack Olungu, who is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game.
14. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (19-1)
Last week: 15
The Tigers extended their win streak to 10 games with an 81-44 victory against Riverside. They are scheduled to play in the Martin Luther King Dale Green tournament this weekend.
15. Providence School (Jacksonville) (16-3)
Last week: 16
This Class 2A school extended its win streak to four games with a 72-50 victory against Raines. The Stallions host Bartow and Coral Glades this weekend. Sophomore William Stewart is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
16. Zephyrhills Christian Academy (18-4)
Last week: 17
The Pasco County private school defeated ABF Academy Homestead, 67-60. They play IMG Academy Gray this weekend.
17. The Rock National (13-5)
Last week: 10
The Lions lost to Andrew Jackson, 79-76; beat West Oaks Academy, 75-70; and fell to Southeastern Prep Academy National, 68-61.
18. Cardinal Gibbons (15-3)
Last week: 1
The Chiefs rolled past Chaminade-Madonna, 62-45; lost to Coral Glades, 51-50; and defeated Western, 50-34. They play Piper and True North Classical Academy this weekend.
19. The Villages Charter (12-5)
Last week: 19
The Buffaloes lost to Montverde Academy and then bounced back to beat Olympia, 66-54, and Oak Ridge, 63-52. Aaron Britt and Ethan Bevis lead the team.
20. North Marion (13-2)
Last week: 20
The Colts have won three straight games, including a 65-27 victory against West Port. Senior forward Justice Phillips is averaging 11.5 points per game and junior forward Lamont Sweeting Jr. is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game.
21. Windermere Prep (16-3)
Last week: 21
The Lakers have won six straight games, including a 53-49 victory against rival Windermere High. Senior guard Brandon Bass Jr. leads the way.
22. Mainland (15-2)
Last week: 23
Volusia County’s top public school won 13 straight games before falling to Andrew Jackson, 55-52, in a battle between two of the state’s best teams. The Buccaneers are led by junior guard Kade Manley, who is averaging 16.1 points per game, and senior small forward/point guard Canyon Powers, who is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game.
23. Pembroke Pines Charter (13-4)
Last week: 24
The Jaguars have won eight of their last nine games, including a 73-70 triumph against St. Thomas Aquinas. Junior guard Zacuras Dawson is averaging 15.6 points per game, and senior forward Robert Guishard is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game.
24. NSU University High (15-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Sharks make their debut in the Top 25 after going on a four-game win streak, including a big 77-70 victory against Saint Andrew’s. Senior point guard Sean Jones is averaging 13.4 points per game, and junior forward Ahmed Mustapha is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.
25. Academy of Central Florida National (15-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Golden Bulls charge into the Top 25 after extending their win streak to seven games with a 79-56 victory against Florida Coastal Prep.
Dropped out: Balboa (11-6), West Oaks Academy (5-5).
