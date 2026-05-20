Saint Leo’s Shyanne Waller Became the Heart of the Nation’s No. 1 Softball Team

ST. LEO, FLORIDA – There are many reasons why the Saint Leo University softball team is ranked No. 1 in the nation headed into Thursday and Friday's NCAA Division II Regional Championship round against the University of Alabama-Huntsville. One of the biggest reasons is Shyanne Waller, who has only started four games.

That's Shyanne Waller.

"Shyann Waller is a culture leader,'' Saint Leo coach Erin Kinberger said. "She understands she's part of something bigger than herself. We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for Shyanne.''

After spending three seasons as a starter, Waller has moved into a backup role as a graduate student this year. But don't read too much into that. Waller has become one of the team’s most important leaders and, perhaps, the top inspirational backup in all of college softball.

"The love I have for her and what she's done for us could explode my heart,'' Kinberger said. "She's special. She's family to me.''

A Difficult Transition

On a team that is priding itself on sisterhood during the best season in school history, Waller is one of the family leaders. The transition hasn't been easy on Waller. She was hoping for a big senior season on the field after hitting .278 in 2025, .288 in 2024 and .303 in 2023 while starting almost every game and playing every position except for pitcher and catcher. She also appeared in five games in 2022, but had her season cut short when she tore the ACL and meniscus in her left knee.

Surgery didn't fully solve the problem. Waller said she began experiencing constant pain soon after the operation.

"I couldn't even put on jeans,'' Waller said. "It felt like my skin was burning off.''

Playing Through Constant Pain

Eventually, Waller was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, an illness in which the subsequent pain is out of proportion to the original injury. Waller tried various treatments, but none of them really solved the problem. Still, after being granted a redshirt season for 2022, Waller played through the pain and played quite well. Over the previous three seasons, Waller started 142 games and had 10 doubles, 52 runs batted in and scored 60 runs.

"Playing with adrenaline is what gets me through the pain,'' Waller said. "I owe it to the girls who go to war with me every day to be out there.''

Choosing Team Over Role

Waller and Kinberger came into this season expecting more of the same kind of production. Waller, still playing through pain, started the first four games at first base. But talented freshman Abigail Hynes was swinging a hot bat and moved into the starting lineup. When the lineup change happened, Kinberger emphasized to Waller that she still was a critical member of the team and asked her to help work with Hynes on her defense.

"I want to make it clear that I never stopped fighting for a starting position and I still haven't,'' Waller said. "As bitter as it's been for me in some ways, I'm so incredibly proud of what Abby has done. She has incredible talent and I'm willing to do whatever is best for Saint Leo softball.''

Shyanne Waller shouts her excitement over making a diving defensive stop for Saint Leo's softball. | Courtesy of Shyanne Weller

"When Abby gets a hit or makes a good play in the field, Shyanne is one of the loudest ones cheering for her,'' Kinberger said.

Waller’s approach to the game traces back to her upbringing. A native of Floral City, Fla., Waller grew up around Citrus High softball in nearby Inverness, where Coach Larry Bishop's teams helped put him into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Waller's mother, Talia (Gallant) Waller, was the starting second baseman on Bishop's first Final Four team in 1997. As Waller grew up, she spent lots of time around the Citrus program.

"When I was a little girl, I couldn't wait to play for Citrus,'' Waller said.

She, sort of, got an early start, serving as a student manager for the Hurricanes when she was in sixth, seventh and eighth grade.

"That's where I watched Coach Bishop and started to learn to think like a coach (an ability that still benefits her to this day),'' Waller said.

As a freshman at Citrus, Waller immediately moved into the starting lineup at second base and became one of the program's standout players. As a senior, she was chosen the Most Valuable Player in the annual FACA All-Star game. One play still stands out to Bishop.

In the district championship game of her senior year, Waller scored the winning run after tagging up from third base -- on a foul pop fly to the catcher!

"Shyanne is one of the few players I ever had that had the green light to run at anytime,'' Bishop said. "She's one of the smartest players I've ever coached. She sees things that no one else does and she knows all the intricacies of the game.''

Built for Saint Leo

Waller was recruited by several Division I programs. But she chose Saint Leo -- in part because she felt the level of play in the Sunshine State Conference is close to a Division I level, in part because she clicked with Kinberger and in part because the school is located less than an hour's drive from her home.

Despite taking on a new role this season, Waller has no regrets. She already has earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in marketing. She still has contributed on the field -- where she has appeared in 33 games, mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement for Hynes.

"Good luck getting the ball past Shy,'' Kinberger said.

More Than a Backup

In an NCAA South Regional victory against Auburn-Montgomery, Waller replaced Hynes in the late innings and made two stellar defensive plays. But Waller's leadership off the field has become especially valuable to Saint Leo's quest for the first national title in school history. At 47-3-1, the Lions already have the best record in school history. On their way to a Sunshine State Conference championship, the Lions went on a winning streak that lasted a school-record 38 games. Their berth in this week's Super Regional is only the second time the program has made it that far (the other time was in 2018).

And Waller's contributions as an emotional leader and as a key role player have helped make it all happen.

"Shyanne is a huge leader in our program,'' said Kinberger, who enjoyed a stellar high school playing career at Clearwater Countryside and later starred as a catcher at Saint Leo before moving into coaching. "She's been a huge leader in our program since the first day she set foot on campus. She sees the game like a player and a coach. She motivates the other players. She's our ringer when we bring in recruits. I always have her talk to them because she tells them about our program and what Saint Leo has done for her.''

Still Not Finished

Waller said her focus remains entirely on softball for now. She said she has several job opportunities on the table, but she's asked potential employers to wait a bit.

"I tell them all, "As soon as Saint Leo softball wins the national championship, I'll get back to you'','' Waller said. "I'm not done with softball yet.''