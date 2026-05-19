Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19, 2026
The 2026 Tennessee high school softball playoffs begin with the first round of state championship action for all the Division I classifications on May 19.
Division II will start their semifinal action on May 19, highlighted by University School of Jackson taking on Tipton-Rosemark Academy in Class A and Chattanooga Christian taking on Baylor in Class AA.
High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications before the first pitch is thrown.
The 2026 TSSAA state championship games begin on May 22 at Middle Tennessee State University for Division I and May 21 at MTSU for Division II.
Full brackets for each classification are linked below.
2026 Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 4A Softball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Munford vs. East Hamilton — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Summit vs. Maryville — 05/19, 3:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 4A Softball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Farragut vs. Stewarts Creek — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Dickson County vs. Lincoln County — 05/19, 3:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 3A Softball State Championships (Upper Pool)
Winners Bracket
Liberty Creek vs. Alcoa — 05/19, 2:00 PM
David Crockett vs. Crockett County — 05/19, 2:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 3A Softball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
McNairy Central vs. Springfield — 05/19, 2:00 PM
Stone Memorial vs. Cocke County — 05/19, 2:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 2A Softball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Scotts Hill vs. Marion County — 05/19, 1:00 PM
Westmoreland vs. Summertown — 05/19, 1:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 2A Softball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Roane County vs. Community — 05/19, 1:00 PM
Unicoi County vs. Adamsville — 05/19, 1:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 1A Softball State Championships (Upper Pool)
First Round
Gordonsville vs. McEwen — 05/19, 3:00 PM
North Greene vs. Dresden — 05/19, 3:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division I Class 1A Softball State Championships (Lower Pool)
First Round
Eagleville vs. Bradford — 05/19, 3:00 PM
Cloudland vs. Copper Basin — 05/19, 3:00 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division II Class AA Softball State Championships
First Round
Chattanooga Christian vs. Baylor — 05/19, 4:30 PM
Girls Prep vs. Knoxville Catholic — 05/19, 4:30 PM
2026 TSSAA (Tennessee) Division II Class A Softball State Championships
First Round
University School of Jackson vs. Tipton-Rosemark Academy — 05/19, 4:30 PM
Friendship Christian vs. Boyd-Buchanan — 05/19, 4:30 PM
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.