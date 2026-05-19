Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 19, 2026

The 2026 Tennessee high school softball playoffs begin with the first round of state championship action for all the Division I classifications on May 19.

Division II will start their semifinal action on May 19, highlighted by University School of Jackson taking on Tipton-Rosemark Academy in Class A and Chattanooga Christian taking on Baylor in Class AA.

High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 TSSAA state championship games begin on May 22 at Middle Tennessee State University for Division I and May 21 at MTSU for Division II.

Full brackets for each classification are linked below.

2026 Tennessee (TSSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores

First Round

Munford vs. East Hamilton — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Summit vs. Maryville — 05/19, 3:00 PM

First Round

Farragut vs. Stewarts Creek — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Dickson County vs. Lincoln County — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Winners Bracket

Liberty Creek vs. Alcoa — 05/19, 2:00 PM

David Crockett vs. Crockett County — 05/19, 2:00 PM

First Round

McNairy Central vs. Springfield — 05/19, 2:00 PM

Stone Memorial vs. Cocke County — 05/19, 2:00 PM

First Round

Scotts Hill vs. Marion County — 05/19, 1:00 PM

Westmoreland vs. Summertown — 05/19, 1:00 PM

First Round

Roane County vs. Community — 05/19, 1:00 PM

Unicoi County vs. Adamsville — 05/19, 1:00 PM

First Round

Gordonsville vs. McEwen — 05/19, 3:00 PM

North Greene vs. Dresden — 05/19, 3:00 PM

First Round

Eagleville vs. Bradford — 05/19, 3:00 PM

Cloudland vs. Copper Basin — 05/19, 3:00 PM

First Round

Chattanooga Christian vs. Baylor — 05/19, 4:30 PM

Girls Prep vs. Knoxville Catholic — 05/19, 4:30 PM

First Round

University School of Jackson vs. Tipton-Rosemark Academy — 05/19, 4:30 PM

Friendship Christian vs. Boyd-Buchanan — 05/19, 4:30 PM

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