High School

5 Biggest Takeaways from the South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Playoffs

From Blythewood’s clutch heroics to Abbeville’s dominant run, here’s what you need to know about the top teams and biggest storylines in the SCHSL postseason

Mike Duprez

Riverside played Byrnes in high school boys' basketball at Riverside High School on Feb. 14, 2025. Riverside won the game 63-52. Riverside's Rickey Lassiter (21) with the ball on a play.
Riverside played Byrnes in high school boys' basketball at Riverside High School on Feb. 14, 2025. Riverside won the game 63-52. Riverside's Rickey Lassiter (21) with the ball on a play. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The South Carolina high school boys basketball playoffs have delivered thrilling upsets, dominant performances, and championship-caliber heroics. Teams like Blythewood and Keenan have taken major leaps, while Byrnes' season ended in disappointment after a historic start. Meanwhile, Lancaster and Abbeville are making deep runs, proving that strong leadership and resilience define championship contenders. Here’s a breakdown of the five biggest takeaways from the SCHSL playoffs as teams battle for state titles.

Here are 5 of the biggest takeaways so far.

Blythewood takes the extra step

Blythewood had a solid 2023-24 season that ended with a loss to Dorman in the second round of the 5-A state playoffs.

The Bengals lost two of their top three scorers to graduation. That didn’t stop them. They have reached the 5-A Division I state championship game.

A major reason for Blythewood’s emergence is senior guard T.J. Lewis, who went from being good to great. Lewis is averaging 26 points a game and he literally took over the Upper State final with Dorman, hitting the game-tying 3-pointer and then the winning free throw as the Bengals rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter.

One early sign that this could be a special run for the Bengals came in the second round when they ousted Byrnes, a team that started the season 23-0, in decisive fashion.

Keenan rises to the top

Keenan showed signs of becoming an outstanding team late last season. The Raiders won 10 in a row before falling to Gray Collegiate Academy in the second round of the 2-A state playoffs. 

With a lot of their top players, including 6-foot-8 Brian Sumpter returning, the Raiders figured to be in the mix. And they are.

It was an eyebrow-raising moment when the Raiders throttled top-seeded Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50-36 in the third round of the 3-A state playoffs. Then they used their superior inside game to hold off Loris 42-39 in the Lower State championship game.

Tough ending for Byrnes

The Rebels went all the way to the 5-A state championship game where they fell to Lexington. 

Then there was the 23-0 start this year. 

Byrnes seemed poised to make another run to the championship game until the late season slump. Part of that can be attributed to the toughness of Region 2-AAAAA. The Rebels lost their last three region games to Dorman, Boiling Springs and Riverside.

The Rebels recovered to whip Rock Hill in the first round of the 5-A Division II state playoffs before the loss to Blythewood.

There was a common refrain in the four losses. Byrnes relied a lot on sophomore point guard Colt Fowler, a dynamo of a 5-foot-10 playmaker. The Rebels’ leading scorer shot a combined 16-of-68 or 23.5 percent in the four losses.

Lancaster makes the leap

Led by Queens commit Jordan Watford, the Bruins head into the 4-A state championship game with a 26-1 record. The lone blemish on their schedule is a 101-58 loss to Texas powerhouse Dynamic Prep back in December.

The Bruins displayed grit in coming back from an 11-point first quarter deficit to beat Wren 61-57 in the Upper State championship game. 

This yet another team improving on the prior season. Lancaster lost in the second-round last season.

Watford is averaging 22.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. Columbus Parker and Malik Tinsley are also double-figure scorers. 

Moving down propels Abbeville

Moving down from 2-A to 1-A because of the latest SCHSL realignment has suited Abbeville. The Panthers are 23-2 heading into the state championship game with Denmark-Olar.

Abbeville’s only two losses have been to 5-A schools Clover and Dutch Fork. 

Leading the way for the Panthers is 6-foot-1 junior guard Jaden Baylor, who averages 16.9 points and 7 rebounds.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina