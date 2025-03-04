5 Biggest Takeaways from the South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Playoffs
The South Carolina high school boys basketball playoffs have delivered thrilling upsets, dominant performances, and championship-caliber heroics. Teams like Blythewood and Keenan have taken major leaps, while Byrnes' season ended in disappointment after a historic start. Meanwhile, Lancaster and Abbeville are making deep runs, proving that strong leadership and resilience define championship contenders. Here’s a breakdown of the five biggest takeaways from the SCHSL playoffs as teams battle for state titles.
Here are 5 of the biggest takeaways so far.
Blythewood takes the extra step
Blythewood had a solid 2023-24 season that ended with a loss to Dorman in the second round of the 5-A state playoffs.
The Bengals lost two of their top three scorers to graduation. That didn’t stop them. They have reached the 5-A Division I state championship game.
A major reason for Blythewood’s emergence is senior guard T.J. Lewis, who went from being good to great. Lewis is averaging 26 points a game and he literally took over the Upper State final with Dorman, hitting the game-tying 3-pointer and then the winning free throw as the Bengals rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter.
One early sign that this could be a special run for the Bengals came in the second round when they ousted Byrnes, a team that started the season 23-0, in decisive fashion.
Keenan rises to the top
Keenan showed signs of becoming an outstanding team late last season. The Raiders won 10 in a row before falling to Gray Collegiate Academy in the second round of the 2-A state playoffs.
With a lot of their top players, including 6-foot-8 Brian Sumpter returning, the Raiders figured to be in the mix. And they are.
It was an eyebrow-raising moment when the Raiders throttled top-seeded Oceanside Collegiate Academy 50-36 in the third round of the 3-A state playoffs. Then they used their superior inside game to hold off Loris 42-39 in the Lower State championship game.
Tough ending for Byrnes
The Rebels went all the way to the 5-A state championship game where they fell to Lexington.
Then there was the 23-0 start this year.
Byrnes seemed poised to make another run to the championship game until the late season slump. Part of that can be attributed to the toughness of Region 2-AAAAA. The Rebels lost their last three region games to Dorman, Boiling Springs and Riverside.
The Rebels recovered to whip Rock Hill in the first round of the 5-A Division II state playoffs before the loss to Blythewood.
There was a common refrain in the four losses. Byrnes relied a lot on sophomore point guard Colt Fowler, a dynamo of a 5-foot-10 playmaker. The Rebels’ leading scorer shot a combined 16-of-68 or 23.5 percent in the four losses.
Lancaster makes the leap
Led by Queens commit Jordan Watford, the Bruins head into the 4-A state championship game with a 26-1 record. The lone blemish on their schedule is a 101-58 loss to Texas powerhouse Dynamic Prep back in December.
The Bruins displayed grit in coming back from an 11-point first quarter deficit to beat Wren 61-57 in the Upper State championship game.
This yet another team improving on the prior season. Lancaster lost in the second-round last season.
Watford is averaging 22.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. Columbus Parker and Malik Tinsley are also double-figure scorers.
Moving down propels Abbeville
Moving down from 2-A to 1-A because of the latest SCHSL realignment has suited Abbeville. The Panthers are 23-2 heading into the state championship game with Denmark-Olar.
Abbeville’s only two losses have been to 5-A schools Clover and Dutch Fork.
Leading the way for the Panthers is 6-foot-1 junior guard Jaden Baylor, who averages 16.9 points and 7 rebounds.