Central Florida High School Football Regional Semifinal Preview - Nov. 21, 2025
Central Florida high school football remains a big hit in the third week of November as a whopping 19 schools remain alive in the postseason.
Area teams compete in regional semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 21, with the opportunity to move one step closer to a state semifinal berth.
Here is the regional semifinal playoff schedule and a sneak preview for Central Florida (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River counties) schools:
CLASS 7A
Region 1
Boone (10-1) at DeLand (11-0), kickoff 7 p.m. This is the best Boone team in years, led by quarterback Sam Johnson and running back Aaron Hardy, Jr. But the Braves face a top-seeded Bulldogs team that is clicking on all cylinders now. Athlete Marceles Carey and running back Taihj Moore are one of the most lethal 1-2 offensive weapons in Florida.
Spruce Creek (9-2) at Lake Mary (8-3), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The Hawks are coming off a big 23-20 win against Seminole, but face a Lake Mary team that is defending Class 7A state runner-up. This should be a battle of quarterbacks with Spruce Creek’s PJ Miller and Lake Mary’s Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit. Lake Mary beat Spruce Creek, 52-32, at this point last year.
Region 2
West Orange (10-1) at Venice (7-3), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The Warriors meet defending Class 7A state champ Venice, once again, in the regional playoffs. Last year, they lost to the Indians, 55-26, in the regional finals. But West Orange is playing well under quarterback AJ Chung.
Region 3
Lake Nona (8-3) at Vero Beach (11-0), kickoff 7 p.m. The Lions are playing well since Luke Ramsey took over as starting quarterback, but they face an offensive machine in top-seeded Vero Beach. The Indians recently got their star sophomore quarterback, Champ Monds, back from injury and feature a stacked defense. Vero Beach Lake Nona, 21-7, in the playoffs last year.
Dr. Phillips (8-3) at Fort Pierce Central (10-1), kickoff 7 p.m. The Panthers are coming off a huge 24-21 upset of top-seeded Jupiter. Senior athlete Zion Matthews is having a big season for DP. Junior Drew LaPlante has passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only three interceptions, for Central.
CLASS 6A
Region 2
Viera (7-4) at Seffner Armwood (11-0), kickoff 7:30 p.m. This is the best Viera team since 2019 when it went 8-4, but the Hawks face a state powerhouse in top-seeded Armwood. Dual-threat quarterback Eric Nelson leads Viera. Senior quarterback Rhys Brush leads a stacked Armwood team.
Kissimmee Osceola (7-4) at South Lake (10-1), kickoff 7 p.m. The defending Class 6A state runner-up Kowboys face the most talented South Lake team in years. Senior athlete Alijah Jenkins leads Osceola, while quarterback Tre Kelly and running back Malik Holman lead the Eagles.
CLASS 5A
Region 1
Lynn Haven Mosley (10-1) at Mainland (8-2), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The Dolphins must travel nearly 6 hours from the Panhandle to face a traditionally tough Mainland team that is seeded second in the region. Junior JP Holsombake has passed for 2,523 yards and 33 TDs, with just six interceptions, and Junior Samuel Chisolm has rushed for 1,063 yards and 18 TDs for Lynn Haven. Mainland is led by quarterback Sebastian Johnson, who has passed for 2,332 yards and 20 TDs, with only five picks, and Braylyn Simmons, who has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and nine scores.
Region 2
Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) at Edgewater (11-0), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The unbeaten and top-seeded Eagles face a familiar playoff foe in TBT, which beat Edgewater, 28-17, at this point last year. The Eagles feature quarterback Carter Emanuel and running back Damian Moore, who has been a workhorse since moving over from linebacker. Freshman quarterback Martavius Conway leads TBT.
CLASS 4A
Region 2
Ocala Vanguard (9-2) at Jones (9-2), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The top-seeded and defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers beat Vanguard, 27-13, in the regional finals last year. Senior quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, leads Jones. Junior dual-threat quarterback Terrance Lewis leads Vanguard, which has lost two games by a combined three points.
CLASS 3A
Region 2
Gainesville Eastside (9-2) at Bishop Moore (10-1), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The top-seeded Hornets thumped Eastside, 35-6, in the regional playoffs last year. Sophomore Blake McCullough has passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 32 TDs, with eight interceptions, and senior Amar’e Johnson has rushed for 1,619 yards and 24 scores for Bishop Moore. Eastside is led by senior quarterback Nelson Tambling and running back Javaris Gardner.
Merritt Island (7-4) at Eau Gallie (8-3), kickoff 7 p.m. The Commodores sailed past Merritt Island, 48-22, during the regular season. They are led by Oregon commit Xavier Lherisse, who has passed for 767 yards and nine TDs and rushed for 1,048 yards and 11 scores. Quarterback Kevin Verpaele leads the Mustangs.
CLASS 2A
Region 2
Cocoa (6-4) at Clearwater Calvary Christian (8-3), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The three-time defending state champ Tigers have played a tough schedule and seem primed for a big postseason run. Cocoa is led by quarterback Champ Smith, who has passed for 1,694 yards and 12 TDs. CCC is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Oni Abasial, who has more than 2,000 total yards.
CLASS 1A
Region 2
Melbourne Central Catholic (3-7) at Tampa Carrollwood Day School (10-0), kickoff 7:30 p.m. The Hustlers are led by quarterback Sebastian Troyan and junior running back Noah Flores. Top-seeded CDS is led by quarterback Myles McDonald and running back Kameron Battle.
