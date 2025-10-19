522: Former South Carolina Prep Sets NCAA Rushing Record
A former South Carolina high school football standout has placed his name atop the all-division NCAA single-game rushing record list.
Curry College’s Montie Quinn ran for 522 yards in a 71-27 victory vs. Nichols College in an NCAA Division III contest. His record broke the previous mark of Cartel Brooks of Heidelberg University, which was set at 465 yards in 2014.
Quinn starred at Stratford High School in Goose Creek, South Carolina, where he was named the team’s most valuable player.
Montie Quinn Sets All-Division NCAA Rushing Record
His record-breaking performance included seven touchdowns. Those runs covered 399 of his yardage total, including runs of 85, 84, 76 and 64 yards.
“Man, I’m just humbled and grateful,” Quinn said in a release on the school’s website. “Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today. The O-line was dominating all game; receivers were blocking like crazy and coaches put us in position to make plays.
“This belongs to all of us; I just happened to be the one carrying the ball.”
Quinn’s head coach, Todd Parsons, called it “nothing short of amazing.”
“I think he’d be the first to tell you, records like this don’t happen alone,” said Parsons, who was hired Quinn’s freshman year. “Our offensive line played lights out, our receivers blocked downfield and our quarterback made great decisions.”
Records Have Fallen for Montie Quinn
Last year, Quinn broke his own single-season rushing record at Curry, racking up 1,652 yards on 243 carries with 13 touchdowns in 10 games. He had set the school record as a sophomore with 1,618 yards, having rushed for 1,165 as a freshman.
Quinn is now tied for the school’s career total touchdown record at 55 with Raphael Zammit. He is one rushing touchdown short of the single-season mark for TDs, which was set by Zammit in 2002.
Curry hosts Western New England next Saturday.