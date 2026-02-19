High School

Realignment Turns Two Former Region Rivals Into Non-Region Foes as Dorman Announces 2026 Football Schedule

Mike Duprez

The Dorman Cavaliers take to the field Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the SCHSL semi state football game against the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina.
Dorman has released its 2026 football schedule and it will have a different look because of the latest South Carolina High School realignment.

The Cavaliers Remain in 5A But Two Former Rivals Have Moved

The Cavaliers will remain a 5A school. Their region will include Boiling Springs, Fort Mill, Northwestern, Rock Hill and Spartanburg. It's a largely new region as Boiling Springs and Spartaburg were the only teams in that group with Dorman in last year's region. Northwestern is the reigning 5A Division II state champion.

Former region rivals Byrnes and Gaffney are on the schedule as non-region games. Irmo and Sumter help fill out a challening non-region slate.

Dorman Wants to Build oon Winning Record from A Year Ago

Dorman is coming off a 6-4 season. The Cavaliers fell 32-0 to Boiling Springs in the first round of the state playoffs.

2026 Doman Football Schedule

Aug. 21 - vs. Hillcrest

Aug. 28 - vs. Byrnes

Sept. 11 - at Gaffney

Sept. 18 - vs. Irmo

Sept. 25 - at Sumter

Oct. 2 - at Fort Mill

Oct. 9 - vs. Northwestern

Oct. 16 - at Boiling Springs

Oct. 23 - at Rock Hill

Oct. 30 - vs. Spartanburg

