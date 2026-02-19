Realignment Turns Two Former Region Rivals Into Non-Region Foes as Dorman Announces 2026 Football Schedule
Dorman has released its 2026 football schedule and it will have a different look because of the latest South Carolina High School realignment.
The Cavaliers Remain in 5A But Two Former Rivals Have Moved
The Cavaliers will remain a 5A school. Their region will include Boiling Springs, Fort Mill, Northwestern, Rock Hill and Spartanburg. It's a largely new region as Boiling Springs and Spartaburg were the only teams in that group with Dorman in last year's region. Northwestern is the reigning 5A Division II state champion.
Former region rivals Byrnes and Gaffney are on the schedule as non-region games. Irmo and Sumter help fill out a challening non-region slate.
Dorman Wants to Build oon Winning Record from A Year Ago
Dorman is coming off a 6-4 season. The Cavaliers fell 32-0 to Boiling Springs in the first round of the state playoffs.
2026 Doman Football Schedule
Aug. 21 - vs. Hillcrest
Aug. 28 - vs. Byrnes
Sept. 11 - at Gaffney
Sept. 18 - vs. Irmo
Sept. 25 - at Sumter
Oct. 2 - at Fort Mill
Oct. 9 - vs. Northwestern
Oct. 16 - at Boiling Springs
Oct. 23 - at Rock Hill
Oct. 30 - vs. Spartanburg