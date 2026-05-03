Battle-Tested Lexington Softball Eyes Postseason Run Behind Brutal Schedule

Lexington softball completed a grueling regular season schedule featuring some of South Carolina’s top teams. With the prospect of postseason rematches against some of those opponents, head coach Laurie Epps is relying on those experiences to fuel a second state title run.

A Championship Philosophy

To be the best, you have to beat the best.

Sustained Success Under Epps

It’s a philosophy Lexington head coach Laurie Epps has followed during her eight seasons at the helm.

During her tenure, the Lady Wildcats have won five region titles. Coupled with an annual non-region schedule featuring state powerhouses like Summerville and it has led to three state finals appearances and a Class 5A title in 2019.

Testing Themselves Against the Best

This year’s schedule saw the Lady Wildcats face defending Class 5A Division II champion Catawba Ridge and state runners-up Summerville and York. Although Lexington did not win those matchups, Epps is looking at the big picture.

Confidence From Competition

“I always try to schedule teams that I know that are going to be very competitive and they’re going to go far in the playoffs as well,” she said. “I want to make sure that we have been tested and been in every situation possible and played the best competition possible before we get to the playoffs so there are no surprises for us.”

Lexington's Livi Warren | Thomas Grant Jr.

After having a 20-game winning streak in Region 4-5A play snapped at home by White Knoll on April 23, the Lady Wildcats found themselves in a surprising ‘winner-take-all’ showdown at archrival River Bluff two nights later.

The much-improved Lady Gators jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Lexington answered back with a six-run second inning capped by a grand slam by Livi Warren.

This was the first of four rallies by the Lady Wildcats in a game in which both teams combined for 33 hits. Trailing 15-10, the final rally in the sixth inning forced extra innings where a sacrifice fly by Maya Drennon scored Warren for the 16-15 victory.

“We didn’t give up,” said Warren, the only active player on the roster who’s appeared in the last two state championship series. “There wasn’t a single moment in that game that I thought we were going to come out losing. We stayed up, we stayed positive and that helped us in the end.”

Rematches Loom in Lower State

Lexington's seniors on Recognition Day | lexingtonhswildcats.com

S.C. HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE SOFTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS