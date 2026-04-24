CIF Southern Section High School Softball Playoff Computer Rankings (#3)

The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).

The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.

Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.

There have been two editions of baseball computer rankings published, but due to the rankings' dependency on data input, the rankings weren't too great. Now, in the third edition of the rankings, more data has been input to create a much better representation of what the divisions might look like.

The last day of the regular season is May 6. The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14.

Here are the latest softball playoff computer rankings as of April 21.

TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS

1. Murrieta Mesa (20-0) — 9.458

2. Fullerton (20-2) — 9.107

3. Norco (19-2) — 9.076

4. Etiwanda (18-1) — 9.058

5. La Mirada (19-3) — 8.771

6. Oaks Christian (19-2) — 8.683

7. Orange Lutheran (17-5) — 8.677

8. JSerra Catholic (16-7) — 8.645

9. Ayala (14-3) — 8.592

10. Chino Hills (14-7) — 8.581

11. La Habra (18-5) — 8.438

12. California (18-5) — 8.419

13. King (17-6) — 8.387

14. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (16-3) — 8.363

15. Pacifica/Garden Grove (15-9) — 8.346

16. Valley View (19-3) — 8.345

17. Chaminade (15-3) — 8.321

18. Paraclete (20-2) — 8.319

19. Los Altos (15-8) — 8.304

20. Glendora (19-2-2) — 8.292

21. Palos Verdes (16-3) — 8.286

22. Westlake (16-3) — 8.285

23. Downey (17-6) — 8.271

24. Canyon/Anaheim (14-9) — 8.267

25. Yucaipa (16-6-1) — 8.173

NEXT 26-100

26. Ganesha (13-3) — 8.160

27. St. Paul (15-7) — 8.141

28. Bonita (18-6) — 8.138

29. Cypress (14-9) — 8.137

30. Millikan (16-6) — 8.132

31. Marina (17-6) — 8.128

32. Poly/Riverside (15-7) — 8.121

33. Temescal Canyon (13-5) — 8.097

34. Camarillo (15-7) — 8.092

35. Corona (17-4) — 8.075

36. El Dorado (13-7) — 8.072

37. Agoura (14-8) — 8.064

38. Mater Dei (12-9) — 8.055

39. El Modena (10-11) — 8.055

40. St. Joseph/Lakewood (15-3) — 8.046

41. Schurr (18-4) — 8.044

42. Gahr (12-10) — 8.038

43. Yorba Linda (15-6) — 8.001

44. Charter Oak (13-2) — 7.998

45. Roosevelt (12-10) — 7.997

46. Simi Valley (17-8-2) — 7.968

47. Santa Margarita (16-6) — 7.958

48. Upland (11-7) — 7.957

49. Whittier Christian (14-8-1) — 7.933

50. Los Alamitos (12-10) — 7.931

51. San Clemente (15-6) — 7.928

52. Riverside Prep (17-2) — 7.924

53. Santa Fe (12-6-2) — 7.923

54. Torrance (17-10) — 7.915

55. Warren (15-7) — 7.915

56. South Hills (12-8) — 7.914

57. San Juan Hills (17-3-1) — 7.912

58. Aliso Niguel (12-12) — 7.906

59. Poly/Long Beach (9-4) — 7.893

60. Brea Olinda (13-10) — 7.885

61. Thousand Oaks (13-10) — 7.883

62. Paloma Valley (17-3) — 7.836

63. Sierra Canyon (14-5) — 7.818

64. Liberty/Winchester (10-5) — 7.789

65. Dos Pueblos (16-4) — 7.788

66. Saugus (14-7) — 7.784

67. West Torrance (14-6-1) — 7.760

68. Huntington Beach (12-10) — 7.753

69. Alta Loma (11-8) — 7.741

70. Edison/HB (16-8) — 7.707

71. Grand Terrace (11-4) — 7.706

72. Murrieta Valley (8-10) — 7.697

73. Vista Murrieta (11-10) — 7.691

74. Western Christian (16-3) — 7.688

75. La Serna (9-10) — 7.678

76. El Toro (8-7) — 7.669

77. Aquinas (14-7) — 7.667

78. Northview (15-7) — 7.650

79. Foothill/Santa Ana (12-8) — 7.647

80. Moorpark (6-6) — 7.643

81. Valley Christian/Cerritos (8-6-1) — 7.637

82. Villa Park (9-13) — 7.634

83. Centennial/Corona (10-12) — 7.634

84. West Ranch (14-6) — 7.629

85. Highland (14-4) — 7.608

86. Beaumont (12-8) — 7.579

87. Arcadia (13-5-2) — 7.577

88. North Torrance (13-7) — 7.564

89. Capistrano Valley (11-12) — 7.554

90. South Torrance (13-10) — 7.553

91. Oak Park (12-8) — 7.520

92. Great Oak (8-12) — 7.500

93. Colton (17-2) — 7.487

94. Dana Hills (8-3) — 7.467

95. Notre Dame Academy (2-2) — 7.458

96. Burroughs/Burbank (14-9) — 7.419

97. Kennedy/La Palma (8-11-1) — 7.414

98. El Segundo (10-10) — 7.408

99. Redondo Union (13-12) — 7.403

100. Sonora (7-11) — 7.402

NEXT 101-200

101. San Dimas (10-10) — 7.389

102. Paramount (12-4-1) — 7.386

103. Elsinore (11-5) — 7.377

104. Santiago/Corona (8-14) — 7.369

105. JW North (13-9) — 7.365

106. Quartz Hill (13-4) — 7.364

107. Crescenta Valley (13-12) — 7.359

108. Bishop Amat (7-14) — 7.358

109. Trabuco Hills (15-8-1) — 7.357

110. Rancho Cucamonga (9-13) — 7.348

111. Oxnard (9-7) — 7.346

112. Indio (16-5) — 7.340

113. Redlands East Valley (13-8) — 7.335

114. St. Bonaventure (15-6-1) — 7.332

115. Chino (13-8) — 7.317

116. Citrus Valley (8-10) — 7.301

117. La Salle (15-3) — 7.276

118. Ramona/Riverside (15-5) — 7.260

119. Carter (6-7) — 7.252

120. Orange Vista (11-6) — 7.244

121. Hillcrest (12-5) — 7.239

122. Cajon (6-9) — 7.227

123. Linfield Christian (9-6) — 7.215

124. Apple Valley (11-8-1) — 7.193

125. Claremont (7-12) — 7.192

126. Mira Costa (16-7) — 7.180

127. Oak Hills (8-9) — 7.167

128. Lakewood (11-11) — 7.161

129. Rio Mesa (10-13-1) — 7.158

130. Valencia/Valencia (8-6) — 7.150

131. La Canada (13-8) — 7.140

132. Newbury Park (14-8) — 7.137

133. Hart (10-10) — 7.125

134. Mayfair (7-10) — 7.125

135. La Quinta (16-5) — 7.123

136. Maranatha (15-6) — 7.101

137. Don Lugo (12-7) — 7.099

138. Mission Viejo (9-13) — 7.097

139. Ontario Christian (10-13) — 7.093

140. Diamond Bar (9-11) — 7.071

141. Colony (6-9-1) — 7.069

142. Hemet (12-7) — 7.055

143. Esperanza (7-10) — 7.012

144. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (12-9) — 7.006

145. Los Osos (7-11) — 6.995

146. Tesoro (4-14) — 6.986

147. Arlington (8-9) — 6.981

148. Sunny Hills (8-11-1) — 6.961

149. Rosary Academy (8-12) — 6.952

150. Jurupa Hills (13-9) — 6.947

151. Ventura (12-8) — 6.933

152. South El Monte (12-1-1) — 6.933

153. Monrovia (12-9-1) — 6.923

154. Chaparral (10-11) — 6.921

155. Poly/Pasadena (11-3) — 6.915

156. Grace (10-8) — 6.907

157. Muir (12-8) — 6.839

158. Segerstrom (5-13) — 6.809

159. Royal (3-14) — 6.807

160. Covina (9-10-1) — 6.806

161. Crean Lutheran (15-4) — 6.798

162. Northwood (7-6-1) — 6.795

163. Walnut (8-9) — 6.774

164. Arrowhead Christian (10-7) — 6.773

165. Temecula Valley (7-12) — 6.744

166. Flintridge Sacred Heart (12-8) — 6.733

167. Santa Monica (10-9) — 6.732

168. Summit (5-13) — 6.696

169. Anaheim (12-5) — 6.695

170. Harvard-Westlake (5-7) — 6.686

171. University Prep (11-7) — 6.685

172. Providence/Burbank (13-2) — 6.685

173. Norwalk (11-7-1) — 6.670

174. Chaffey (7-6) — 6.667

175. Patriot (11-9) — 6.652

176. University (10-6) — 6.650

177. Kaiser (8-12) — 6.648

178. Heritage Christian (13-6) — 6.640

179. Cerritos (7-5) — 6.630

180. Whittier (5-12-1) — 6.612

181. Ontario (9-8) — 6.612

182. Village Christian (9-6) — 6.593

183. Garden Grove (5-12) — 6.577

184. Viewpoint (13-4) — 6.574

185. Wilson/Long Beach (8-14) — 6.573

186. Katella (10-9) — 6.570

187. Beckman (2-15) — 6.560

188. Castaic (7-7) — 6.545

189. Temple City (8-9) — 6.537

190. Canyon Springs (9-12) — 6.527

191. San Marino (8-7) — 6.486

192. Rancho Christian (8-3) — 6.484

193. Fountain Valley (5-14) — 6.433

194. Hesperia Christian (10-6) — 6.414

195. Alemany (11-10-1) — 6.412

196. St. Genevieve (12-1) — 6.406

197. Santiago/Garden Grove (13-3) — 6.394

198. Santa Clara (12-4) — 6.386

199. Buena Park (9-7) — 6.380

200. San Jacinto (9-11) — 6.366

REMAINING, 201-471

201. El Rancho (4-16) — 6.351

202. Buena (6-15) — 6.332

203. Duarte (10-9) — 6.316

204. Shadow Hills (8-4) — 6.313

205. Rio Hondo Prep (9-5) — 6.307

206. Irvine (7-14) — 6.286

207. Lancaster (12-8) — 6.273

208. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (10-13) — 6.259

209. St. Monica Academy (2-2) — 6.247

210. Sultana (7-14-1) — 6.243

211. Valencia/Placentia (8-11) — 6.234

212. Newport Harbor (9-11) — 6.219

213. Palm Desert (15-9) — 6.217

214. Bishop Montgomery (6-16) — 6.217

215. Leuzinger (11-4-1) — 6.215

216. Flintridge Prep (7-9) — 6.214

217. Peninsula (6-8) — 6.177

218. South Pasadena (6-9) — 6.166

219. Louisville (4-15) — 6.164

220. Alhambra (11-6) — 6.158

221. Arroyo (8-9) — 6.157

222. Sierra Vista (8-7) — 6.120

223. Hesperia (12-9) — 6.116

224. Rowland (4-8) — 6.110

225. Jurupa Valley (10-8-1) — 6.096

226. Sacred Heart/L.A. (7-3) — 6.087

227. Diamond Ranch (5-13) — 6.078

228. Canyon/Canyon Country (6-16) — 6.075

229. Eastside (13-6) — 6.074

230. El Monte (11-7) — 6.039

231. Vasquez (8-7) — 6.034

232. Mary Star (8-8) — 6.030

233. Azusa (11-5) — 6.010

234. Cantwell-Sacred Heart (12-7) — 5.996

235. St. Monica Prep (7-6) — 5.995

236. Woodcrest Christian (7-7) — 5.993

237. Southlands Christian (12-7) — 5.991

238. Big Bear (15-1) — 5.983

239. Wiseburn-Da Vinci (5-16) — 5.951

240. Woodbridge (4-16) — 5.935

241. Rancho Mirage (12-9) — 5.920

242. Burbank (3-9) — 5.904

243. West Covina (5-13) — 5.903

244. Granite Hills (5-4) — 5.888

245. Hamilton (15-4) — 5.881

246. Heritage/Menifee (6-12) — 5.871

247. Rancho Verde (3-14) — 5.864

248. Santa Paula (9-9) — 5.862

249. River Springs (11-11) — 5.802

250. Rialto (8-5) — 5.785

251. Serrano (8-11) — 5.780

252. Chadwick (5-4) — 5.774

253. Los Amigos (13-5) — 5.771

254. Ramona Convent (5-14) — 5.749

255. Firebaugh (14-6) — 5.719

256. Corona del Mar (10-10) — 5.700

257. Windward (5-1) — 5.669

258. Coastal Christian (6-5-1) — 5.650

259. Edgewood (9-5-1) — 5.650

260. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (6-6) — 5.648

261. Knight (4-7) — 5.640

262. Academy of Careers (6-6) — 5.632

263. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-12) — 5.626

264. Littlerock (6-7) — 5.614

265. Faith Baptist (7-5) — 5.609

266. West Valley (7-7) — 5.583

267. Foothill Tech (7-8) — 5.561

268. Santa Ana (13-6) — 5.548

269. Garey (7-10) — 5.522

270. Bloomington (10-4) — 5.498

271. Victor Valley (3-11) — 5.498

272. Redlands (5-12) — 5.480

273. Silverado (5-8) — 5.473

274. Artesia (8-9) — 5.473

275. Twentynine Palms (7-5) — 5.464

276. Savanna (10-5-1) — 5.451

277. Bishop Conaty-Loretto (10-10-1) — 5.450

278. Orange (12-5) — 5.433

279. Calvary Baptist (12-4) — 5.426

280. United Christian Academy (10-10) — 5.420

281. Notre Dame/Riverside (8-12) — 5.405

282. Culver City (5-12) — 5.379

283. Citrus Hill (8-10) — 5.376

284. Eisenhower (11-7) — 5.365

285. Ocean View (9-13) — 5.329

286. Fillmore (8-10) — 5.266

287. Cathedral City (9-4) — 5.265

288. Rancho Alamitos (11-3) — 5.250

289. Tahquitz (3-14) — 5.245

290. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (6-8) — 5.231

291. Miller (8-5) — 5.206

292. Arroyo Valley (6-9) — 5.192

293. Bellflower (4-6) — 5.164

294. Tustin (3-5) — 5.163

295. Temecula Prep (8-12) — 5.153

296. Pomona Catholic (9-2-1) — 5.135

297. Costa Mesa (11-6-1) — 5.118

298. Academy Academic Excellence (12-7) — 5.117

299. Cobalt Institute (5-3) — 5.069

300. Yucca Valley (8-13-1) — 5.052

301. Bethel Christian/Riverside (10-7) — 5.050

302. Laguna Hills (3-11) — 5.044

303. Bell Gardens (4-13) — 5.040

304. Fontana (9-9) — 5.021

305. Pioneer (5-7) — 5.021

306. Montclair (2-12) — 5.014

307. Hawthorne (6-12) — 5.001

308. Glendale (11-10) — 4.998

309. St. Pius X–St. Matthias (10-8) — 4.998

310. Capistrano Valley Christian (3-10) — 4.983

311. Santa Ana Valley (11-10) — 4.968

312. Archer School for Girls (2-4) — 4.947

313. Westminster (5-13) — 4.937

314. Loara (6-11) — 4.899

315. Nogales (4-12) — 4.886

316. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (5-14) — 4.870

317. Baldwin Park (6-11) — 4.862

318. Marymount (5-3-1) — 4.859

319. San Bernardino (8-12-1) — 4.851

320. Santa Rosa Academy (4-6) — 4.821

321. Golden Valley/Santa Clarita (4-13) — 4.802

322. Barstow (4-10) — 4.799

323. Moreno Valley (4-15-1) — 4.781

324. Brentwood (6-6-1) — 4.767

325. Banning (8-9) — 4.754

326. Bolsa Grande (15-4) — 4.743

327. Desert Christian Academy (9-1) — 4.737

328. Workman (7-6) — 4.712

329. Mayfield (2-15) — 4.648

330. Coachella Valley (3-6) — 4.637

331. Montebello (3-11) — 4.582

332. Troy (0-20) — 4.576

333. Palm Springs (6-15) — 4.537

334. Avalon (2-8) — 4.534

335. Hawthorne MSA (7-5) — 4.530

336. Calabasas (1-11) — 4.495

337. Portola (4-13) — 4.493

338. Antelope Valley (6-10) — 4.489

339. Redlands Adventist (8-3) — 4.487

340. Loma Linda Academy (8-9) — 4.426

341. Jordan (4-11) — 4.409

342. Lynwood (4-8) — 4.362

343. Mark Keppel (2-8) — 4.299

344. Desert Christian/Lancaster (3-6) — 4.297

345. Rosemead (5-9) — 4.258

346. Oxford Academy (4-11) — 4.255

347. Calvary Chapel/Downey (5-9) — 4.216

348. Gabrielino (7-8) — 4.216

349. Serra (3-5-1) — 4.181

350. Santa Clarita Christian (4-7) — 4.164

351. Pasadena (2-9) — 4.158

352. Vista Del Lago (2-13) — 4.127

353. La Puente (2-6) — 4.116

354. Cabrillo/Long Beach (3-11) — 4.108

355. St. Anthony (0-11) — 4.100

356. Lennox Academy (7-6) — 4.084

357. Mountain View (3-13) — 4.059

358. California School for the Deaf (9-2) — 4.045

359. Excelsior Charter (0-2) — 4.028

360. San Gabriel Mission (0-5) — 4.028

361. Environmental Charter (5-4) — 4.005

362. San Jacinto Valley Academy (4-5) — 3.998

363. Compton Early College (6-6) — 3.991

364. California Military Institute (6-6) — 3.938

365. Immaculate Heart (6-9) — 3.935

366. Cornerstone Christian/Wildomar (4-3) — 3.934

367. Del Sol (3-12) — 3.905

368. St. Bernard (2-5-3) — 3.864

369. Hueneme (3-11-1) — 3.799

370. San Gorgonio (2-19) — 3.796

371. Palmdale (0-16) — 3.793

372. Magnolia (8-6) — 3.742

373. Western (3-9-1) — 3.695

374. Pomona (1-8) — 3.644

375. Indian Springs (5-9) — 3.617

376. Animo City of Champions (1-2) — 3.606

377. Marshall/Pasadena (6-8) — 3.587

378. Valley Christian/Santa Maria (1-2) — 3.575

379. Rubidoux (5-13) — 3.567

380. Desert Hot Springs (4-12) — 3.563

381. Channel Islands (2-7) — 3.561

382. Bishop Diego (1-8-1) — 3.551

383. La Sierra (2-18) — 3.541

384. Oakwood (2-7) — 3.504

385. Blair (0-8) — 3.470

386. Westridge (1-9) — 3.325

387. Compton (3-10) — 3.309

388. California Lutheran (3-7) — 3.307

389. Sherman Indian (3-6) — 3.305

390. Lawndale (4-5) — 3.303

391. Norte Vista (4-11) — 3.282

392. Godinez (3-9-1) — 3.281

393. La Quinta/Westminster (5-12) — 3.275

394. Palmdale Academy Charter (3-7) — 3.251

395. Perris (1-8) — 3.185

396. Xavier Prep (1-18) — 3.161

397. Samueli Academy (4-11) — 3.138

398. Glenn (3-9) — 3.126

399. Desert Chapel (2-5) — 3.077

400. Century (1-18) — 3.046

401. Beverly Hills (2-9) — 3.038

402. Nordhoff (1-11) — 3.015

403. Rim of the World (0-12) — 2.989

404. Public Safety Academy (5-9) — 2.959

405. Dominguez (0-5) — 2.909

406. Hoover/Glendale (1-10) — 2.838

407. Carpinteria (1-10) — 2.826

408. Trinity Classical Academy (1-9) — 2.783

409. Noli Indian (1-7) — 2.780

410. Inglewood (0-6) — 2.714

411. St. Mary’s Academy (0-10) — 2.705

412. Lucerne Valley (3-9) — 2.691

413. San Gabriel (0-11) — 2.671

414. Crossroads (3-5) — 2.646

415. Legacy College Prep (2-0) — 2.597

416. Mesa Grande (1-8) — 2.469

417. Desert Mirage (2-9) — 2.464

418. Saddleback (1-11) — 2.453

419. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (3-6) — 2.443

420. Nuview Bridge (1-14) — 2.428

421. Bassett (0-9) — 2.360

422. Webb (2-3) — 2.321

423. Animo Leadership (1-10) — 2.210

424. Pacific (2-9) — 2.188

425. Packinghouse Christian (3-8) — 2.181

426. Estancia (1-20) — 2.111

427. Shandon (0-2) — 2.092

428. La Sierra Academy (0-5) — 1.894

429. Glendale Adventist (0-1) — 1.837

430. Entrepreneur/Highland (1-12) — 1.592

431. Centennial/Compton (0-6) — 1.395

432. Silver Valley (0-5) — 1.390

433. Crossroads Christian (1-3) — 1.280

434. Norton Science & Language Academy (0-9) — 0.942

435. Vista Meridian Global Academy (0-4) — 0.834

471. PAL Charter Academy (0-3) — 0.810