CIF Southern Section High School Softball Playoff Computer Rankings (#3)
The CIF Southern Section uses the 'competitive equity' model to produce its playoff brackets for a number of sports, most notably football, basketball, and now baseball (and softball).
The competitive equity model uses computer rankings to judge teams on its current season. A team's rank will be produced based on wins, losses, strength of schedule, and other variables like point differential.
Previous systems used by the CIF to produce the postseason divisions have included school enrollment, geography, and most recently (before competitive equity), the last two seasons of data, which was used to predetermine divisions before the season started.
There have been two editions of baseball computer rankings published, but due to the rankings' dependency on data input, the rankings weren't too great. Now, in the third edition of the rankings, more data has been input to create a much better representation of what the divisions might look like.
The last day of the regular season is May 6. The first day of the playoffs is scheduled for May 14.
Here are the latest softball playoff computer rankings as of April 21.
TOP 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Murrieta Mesa (20-0) — 9.458
2. Fullerton (20-2) — 9.107
3. Norco (19-2) — 9.076
4. Etiwanda (18-1) — 9.058
5. La Mirada (19-3) — 8.771
6. Oaks Christian (19-2) — 8.683
7. Orange Lutheran (17-5) — 8.677
8. JSerra Catholic (16-7) — 8.645
9. Ayala (14-3) — 8.592
10. Chino Hills (14-7) — 8.581
11. La Habra (18-5) — 8.438
12. California (18-5) — 8.419
13. King (17-6) — 8.387
14. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (16-3) — 8.363
15. Pacifica/Garden Grove (15-9) — 8.346
16. Valley View (19-3) — 8.345
17. Chaminade (15-3) — 8.321
18. Paraclete (20-2) — 8.319
19. Los Altos (15-8) — 8.304
20. Glendora (19-2-2) — 8.292
21. Palos Verdes (16-3) — 8.286
22. Westlake (16-3) — 8.285
23. Downey (17-6) — 8.271
24. Canyon/Anaheim (14-9) — 8.267
25. Yucaipa (16-6-1) — 8.173
NEXT 26-100
26. Ganesha (13-3) — 8.160
27. St. Paul (15-7) — 8.141
28. Bonita (18-6) — 8.138
29. Cypress (14-9) — 8.137
30. Millikan (16-6) — 8.132
31. Marina (17-6) — 8.128
32. Poly/Riverside (15-7) — 8.121
33. Temescal Canyon (13-5) — 8.097
34. Camarillo (15-7) — 8.092
35. Corona (17-4) — 8.075
36. El Dorado (13-7) — 8.072
37. Agoura (14-8) — 8.064
38. Mater Dei (12-9) — 8.055
39. El Modena (10-11) — 8.055
40. St. Joseph/Lakewood (15-3) — 8.046
41. Schurr (18-4) — 8.044
42. Gahr (12-10) — 8.038
43. Yorba Linda (15-6) — 8.001
44. Charter Oak (13-2) — 7.998
45. Roosevelt (12-10) — 7.997
46. Simi Valley (17-8-2) — 7.968
47. Santa Margarita (16-6) — 7.958
48. Upland (11-7) — 7.957
49. Whittier Christian (14-8-1) — 7.933
50. Los Alamitos (12-10) — 7.931
51. San Clemente (15-6) — 7.928
52. Riverside Prep (17-2) — 7.924
53. Santa Fe (12-6-2) — 7.923
54. Torrance (17-10) — 7.915
55. Warren (15-7) — 7.915
56. South Hills (12-8) — 7.914
57. San Juan Hills (17-3-1) — 7.912
58. Aliso Niguel (12-12) — 7.906
59. Poly/Long Beach (9-4) — 7.893
60. Brea Olinda (13-10) — 7.885
61. Thousand Oaks (13-10) — 7.883
62. Paloma Valley (17-3) — 7.836
63. Sierra Canyon (14-5) — 7.818
64. Liberty/Winchester (10-5) — 7.789
65. Dos Pueblos (16-4) — 7.788
66. Saugus (14-7) — 7.784
67. West Torrance (14-6-1) — 7.760
68. Huntington Beach (12-10) — 7.753
69. Alta Loma (11-8) — 7.741
70. Edison/HB (16-8) — 7.707
71. Grand Terrace (11-4) — 7.706
72. Murrieta Valley (8-10) — 7.697
73. Vista Murrieta (11-10) — 7.691
74. Western Christian (16-3) — 7.688
75. La Serna (9-10) — 7.678
76. El Toro (8-7) — 7.669
77. Aquinas (14-7) — 7.667
78. Northview (15-7) — 7.650
79. Foothill/Santa Ana (12-8) — 7.647
80. Moorpark (6-6) — 7.643
81. Valley Christian/Cerritos (8-6-1) — 7.637
82. Villa Park (9-13) — 7.634
83. Centennial/Corona (10-12) — 7.634
84. West Ranch (14-6) — 7.629
85. Highland (14-4) — 7.608
86. Beaumont (12-8) — 7.579
87. Arcadia (13-5-2) — 7.577
88. North Torrance (13-7) — 7.564
89. Capistrano Valley (11-12) — 7.554
90. South Torrance (13-10) — 7.553
91. Oak Park (12-8) — 7.520
92. Great Oak (8-12) — 7.500
93. Colton (17-2) — 7.487
94. Dana Hills (8-3) — 7.467
95. Notre Dame Academy (2-2) — 7.458
96. Burroughs/Burbank (14-9) — 7.419
97. Kennedy/La Palma (8-11-1) — 7.414
98. El Segundo (10-10) — 7.408
99. Redondo Union (13-12) — 7.403
100. Sonora (7-11) — 7.402
NEXT 101-200
101. San Dimas (10-10) — 7.389
102. Paramount (12-4-1) — 7.386
103. Elsinore (11-5) — 7.377
104. Santiago/Corona (8-14) — 7.369
105. JW North (13-9) — 7.365
106. Quartz Hill (13-4) — 7.364
107. Crescenta Valley (13-12) — 7.359
108. Bishop Amat (7-14) — 7.358
109. Trabuco Hills (15-8-1) — 7.357
110. Rancho Cucamonga (9-13) — 7.348
111. Oxnard (9-7) — 7.346
112. Indio (16-5) — 7.340
113. Redlands East Valley (13-8) — 7.335
114. St. Bonaventure (15-6-1) — 7.332
115. Chino (13-8) — 7.317
116. Citrus Valley (8-10) — 7.301
117. La Salle (15-3) — 7.276
118. Ramona/Riverside (15-5) — 7.260
119. Carter (6-7) — 7.252
120. Orange Vista (11-6) — 7.244
121. Hillcrest (12-5) — 7.239
122. Cajon (6-9) — 7.227
123. Linfield Christian (9-6) — 7.215
124. Apple Valley (11-8-1) — 7.193
125. Claremont (7-12) — 7.192
126. Mira Costa (16-7) — 7.180
127. Oak Hills (8-9) — 7.167
128. Lakewood (11-11) — 7.161
129. Rio Mesa (10-13-1) — 7.158
130. Valencia/Valencia (8-6) — 7.150
131. La Canada (13-8) — 7.140
132. Newbury Park (14-8) — 7.137
133. Hart (10-10) — 7.125
134. Mayfair (7-10) — 7.125
135. La Quinta (16-5) — 7.123
136. Maranatha (15-6) — 7.101
137. Don Lugo (12-7) — 7.099
138. Mission Viejo (9-13) — 7.097
139. Ontario Christian (10-13) — 7.093
140. Diamond Bar (9-11) — 7.071
141. Colony (6-9-1) — 7.069
142. Hemet (12-7) — 7.055
143. Esperanza (7-10) — 7.012
144. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (12-9) — 7.006
145. Los Osos (7-11) — 6.995
146. Tesoro (4-14) — 6.986
147. Arlington (8-9) — 6.981
148. Sunny Hills (8-11-1) — 6.961
149. Rosary Academy (8-12) — 6.952
150. Jurupa Hills (13-9) — 6.947
151. Ventura (12-8) — 6.933
152. South El Monte (12-1-1) — 6.933
153. Monrovia (12-9-1) — 6.923
154. Chaparral (10-11) — 6.921
155. Poly/Pasadena (11-3) — 6.915
156. Grace (10-8) — 6.907
157. Muir (12-8) — 6.839
158. Segerstrom (5-13) — 6.809
159. Royal (3-14) — 6.807
160. Covina (9-10-1) — 6.806
161. Crean Lutheran (15-4) — 6.798
162. Northwood (7-6-1) — 6.795
163. Walnut (8-9) — 6.774
164. Arrowhead Christian (10-7) — 6.773
165. Temecula Valley (7-12) — 6.744
166. Flintridge Sacred Heart (12-8) — 6.733
167. Santa Monica (10-9) — 6.732
168. Summit (5-13) — 6.696
169. Anaheim (12-5) — 6.695
170. Harvard-Westlake (5-7) — 6.686
171. University Prep (11-7) — 6.685
172. Providence/Burbank (13-2) — 6.685
173. Norwalk (11-7-1) — 6.670
174. Chaffey (7-6) — 6.667
175. Patriot (11-9) — 6.652
176. University (10-6) — 6.650
177. Kaiser (8-12) — 6.648
178. Heritage Christian (13-6) — 6.640
179. Cerritos (7-5) — 6.630
180. Whittier (5-12-1) — 6.612
181. Ontario (9-8) — 6.612
182. Village Christian (9-6) — 6.593
183. Garden Grove (5-12) — 6.577
184. Viewpoint (13-4) — 6.574
185. Wilson/Long Beach (8-14) — 6.573
186. Katella (10-9) — 6.570
187. Beckman (2-15) — 6.560
188. Castaic (7-7) — 6.545
189. Temple City (8-9) — 6.537
190. Canyon Springs (9-12) — 6.527
191. San Marino (8-7) — 6.486
192. Rancho Christian (8-3) — 6.484
193. Fountain Valley (5-14) — 6.433
194. Hesperia Christian (10-6) — 6.414
195. Alemany (11-10-1) — 6.412
196. St. Genevieve (12-1) — 6.406
197. Santiago/Garden Grove (13-3) — 6.394
198. Santa Clara (12-4) — 6.386
199. Buena Park (9-7) — 6.380
200. San Jacinto (9-11) — 6.366
REMAINING, 201-471
201. El Rancho (4-16) — 6.351
202. Buena (6-15) — 6.332
203. Duarte (10-9) — 6.316
204. Shadow Hills (8-4) — 6.313
205. Rio Hondo Prep (9-5) — 6.307
206. Irvine (7-14) — 6.286
207. Lancaster (12-8) — 6.273
208. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (10-13) — 6.259
209. St. Monica Academy (2-2) — 6.247
210. Sultana (7-14-1) — 6.243
211. Valencia/Placentia (8-11) — 6.234
212. Newport Harbor (9-11) — 6.219
213. Palm Desert (15-9) — 6.217
214. Bishop Montgomery (6-16) — 6.217
215. Leuzinger (11-4-1) — 6.215
216. Flintridge Prep (7-9) — 6.214
217. Peninsula (6-8) — 6.177
218. South Pasadena (6-9) — 6.166
219. Louisville (4-15) — 6.164
220. Alhambra (11-6) — 6.158
221. Arroyo (8-9) — 6.157
222. Sierra Vista (8-7) — 6.120
223. Hesperia (12-9) — 6.116
224. Rowland (4-8) — 6.110
225. Jurupa Valley (10-8-1) — 6.096
226. Sacred Heart/L.A. (7-3) — 6.087
227. Diamond Ranch (5-13) — 6.078
228. Canyon/Canyon Country (6-16) — 6.075
229. Eastside (13-6) — 6.074
230. El Monte (11-7) — 6.039
231. Vasquez (8-7) — 6.034
232. Mary Star (8-8) — 6.030
233. Azusa (11-5) — 6.010
234. Cantwell-Sacred Heart (12-7) — 5.996
235. St. Monica Prep (7-6) — 5.995
236. Woodcrest Christian (7-7) — 5.993
237. Southlands Christian (12-7) — 5.991
238. Big Bear (15-1) — 5.983
239. Wiseburn-Da Vinci (5-16) — 5.951
240. Woodbridge (4-16) — 5.935
241. Rancho Mirage (12-9) — 5.920
242. Burbank (3-9) — 5.904
243. West Covina (5-13) — 5.903
244. Granite Hills (5-4) — 5.888
245. Hamilton (15-4) — 5.881
246. Heritage/Menifee (6-12) — 5.871
247. Rancho Verde (3-14) — 5.864
248. Santa Paula (9-9) — 5.862
249. River Springs (11-11) — 5.802
250. Rialto (8-5) — 5.785
251. Serrano (8-11) — 5.780
252. Chadwick (5-4) — 5.774
253. Los Amigos (13-5) — 5.771
254. Ramona Convent (5-14) — 5.749
255. Firebaugh (14-6) — 5.719
256. Corona del Mar (10-10) — 5.700
257. Windward (5-1) — 5.669
258. Coastal Christian (6-5-1) — 5.650
259. Edgewood (9-5-1) — 5.650
260. Wilson/Hacienda Heights (6-6) — 5.648
261. Knight (4-7) — 5.640
262. Academy of Careers (6-6) — 5.632
263. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-12) — 5.626
264. Littlerock (6-7) — 5.614
265. Faith Baptist (7-5) — 5.609
266. West Valley (7-7) — 5.583
267. Foothill Tech (7-8) — 5.561
268. Santa Ana (13-6) — 5.548
269. Garey (7-10) — 5.522
270. Bloomington (10-4) — 5.498
271. Victor Valley (3-11) — 5.498
272. Redlands (5-12) — 5.480
273. Silverado (5-8) — 5.473
274. Artesia (8-9) — 5.473
275. Twentynine Palms (7-5) — 5.464
276. Savanna (10-5-1) — 5.451
277. Bishop Conaty-Loretto (10-10-1) — 5.450
278. Orange (12-5) — 5.433
279. Calvary Baptist (12-4) — 5.426
280. United Christian Academy (10-10) — 5.420
281. Notre Dame/Riverside (8-12) — 5.405
282. Culver City (5-12) — 5.379
283. Citrus Hill (8-10) — 5.376
284. Eisenhower (11-7) — 5.365
285. Ocean View (9-13) — 5.329
286. Fillmore (8-10) — 5.266
287. Cathedral City (9-4) — 5.265
288. Rancho Alamitos (11-3) — 5.250
289. Tahquitz (3-14) — 5.245
290. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana (6-8) — 5.231
291. Miller (8-5) — 5.206
292. Arroyo Valley (6-9) — 5.192
293. Bellflower (4-6) — 5.164
294. Tustin (3-5) — 5.163
295. Temecula Prep (8-12) — 5.153
296. Pomona Catholic (9-2-1) — 5.135
297. Costa Mesa (11-6-1) — 5.118
298. Academy Academic Excellence (12-7) — 5.117
299. Cobalt Institute (5-3) — 5.069
300. Yucca Valley (8-13-1) — 5.052
301. Bethel Christian/Riverside (10-7) — 5.050
302. Laguna Hills (3-11) — 5.044
303. Bell Gardens (4-13) — 5.040
304. Fontana (9-9) — 5.021
305. Pioneer (5-7) — 5.021
306. Montclair (2-12) — 5.014
307. Hawthorne (6-12) — 5.001
308. Glendale (11-10) — 4.998
309. St. Pius X–St. Matthias (10-8) — 4.998
310. Capistrano Valley Christian (3-10) — 4.983
311. Santa Ana Valley (11-10) — 4.968
312. Archer School for Girls (2-4) — 4.947
313. Westminster (5-13) — 4.937
314. Loara (6-11) — 4.899
315. Nogales (4-12) — 4.886
316. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (5-14) — 4.870
317. Baldwin Park (6-11) — 4.862
318. Marymount (5-3-1) — 4.859
319. San Bernardino (8-12-1) — 4.851
320. Santa Rosa Academy (4-6) — 4.821
321. Golden Valley/Santa Clarita (4-13) — 4.802
322. Barstow (4-10) — 4.799
323. Moreno Valley (4-15-1) — 4.781
324. Brentwood (6-6-1) — 4.767
325. Banning (8-9) — 4.754
326. Bolsa Grande (15-4) — 4.743
327. Desert Christian Academy (9-1) — 4.737
328. Workman (7-6) — 4.712
329. Mayfield (2-15) — 4.648
330. Coachella Valley (3-6) — 4.637
331. Montebello (3-11) — 4.582
332. Troy (0-20) — 4.576
333. Palm Springs (6-15) — 4.537
334. Avalon (2-8) — 4.534
335. Hawthorne MSA (7-5) — 4.530
336. Calabasas (1-11) — 4.495
337. Portola (4-13) — 4.493
338. Antelope Valley (6-10) — 4.489
339. Redlands Adventist (8-3) — 4.487
340. Loma Linda Academy (8-9) — 4.426
341. Jordan (4-11) — 4.409
342. Lynwood (4-8) — 4.362
343. Mark Keppel (2-8) — 4.299
344. Desert Christian/Lancaster (3-6) — 4.297
345. Rosemead (5-9) — 4.258
346. Oxford Academy (4-11) — 4.255
347. Calvary Chapel/Downey (5-9) — 4.216
348. Gabrielino (7-8) — 4.216
349. Serra (3-5-1) — 4.181
350. Santa Clarita Christian (4-7) — 4.164
351. Pasadena (2-9) — 4.158
352. Vista Del Lago (2-13) — 4.127
353. La Puente (2-6) — 4.116
354. Cabrillo/Long Beach (3-11) — 4.108
355. St. Anthony (0-11) — 4.100
356. Lennox Academy (7-6) — 4.084
357. Mountain View (3-13) — 4.059
358. California School for the Deaf (9-2) — 4.045
359. Excelsior Charter (0-2) — 4.028
360. San Gabriel Mission (0-5) — 4.028
361. Environmental Charter (5-4) — 4.005
362. San Jacinto Valley Academy (4-5) — 3.998
363. Compton Early College (6-6) — 3.991
364. California Military Institute (6-6) — 3.938
365. Immaculate Heart (6-9) — 3.935
366. Cornerstone Christian/Wildomar (4-3) — 3.934
367. Del Sol (3-12) — 3.905
368. St. Bernard (2-5-3) — 3.864
369. Hueneme (3-11-1) — 3.799
370. San Gorgonio (2-19) — 3.796
371. Palmdale (0-16) — 3.793
372. Magnolia (8-6) — 3.742
373. Western (3-9-1) — 3.695
374. Pomona (1-8) — 3.644
375. Indian Springs (5-9) — 3.617
376. Animo City of Champions (1-2) — 3.606
377. Marshall/Pasadena (6-8) — 3.587
378. Valley Christian/Santa Maria (1-2) — 3.575
379. Rubidoux (5-13) — 3.567
380. Desert Hot Springs (4-12) — 3.563
381. Channel Islands (2-7) — 3.561
382. Bishop Diego (1-8-1) — 3.551
383. La Sierra (2-18) — 3.541
384. Oakwood (2-7) — 3.504
385. Blair (0-8) — 3.470
386. Westridge (1-9) — 3.325
387. Compton (3-10) — 3.309
388. California Lutheran (3-7) — 3.307
389. Sherman Indian (3-6) — 3.305
390. Lawndale (4-5) — 3.303
391. Norte Vista (4-11) — 3.282
392. Godinez (3-9-1) — 3.281
393. La Quinta/Westminster (5-12) — 3.275
394. Palmdale Academy Charter (3-7) — 3.251
395. Perris (1-8) — 3.185
396. Xavier Prep (1-18) — 3.161
397. Samueli Academy (4-11) — 3.138
398. Glenn (3-9) — 3.126
399. Desert Chapel (2-5) — 3.077
400. Century (1-18) — 3.046
401. Beverly Hills (2-9) — 3.038
402. Nordhoff (1-11) — 3.015
403. Rim of the World (0-12) — 2.989
404. Public Safety Academy (5-9) — 2.959
405. Dominguez (0-5) — 2.909
406. Hoover/Glendale (1-10) — 2.838
407. Carpinteria (1-10) — 2.826
408. Trinity Classical Academy (1-9) — 2.783
409. Noli Indian (1-7) — 2.780
410. Inglewood (0-6) — 2.714
411. St. Mary’s Academy (0-10) — 2.705
412. Lucerne Valley (3-9) — 2.691
413. San Gabriel (0-11) — 2.671
414. Crossroads (3-5) — 2.646
415. Legacy College Prep (2-0) — 2.597
416. Mesa Grande (1-8) — 2.469
417. Desert Mirage (2-9) — 2.464
418. Saddleback (1-11) — 2.453
419. San Jacinto Leadership Academy (3-6) — 2.443
420. Nuview Bridge (1-14) — 2.428
421. Bassett (0-9) — 2.360
422. Webb (2-3) — 2.321
423. Animo Leadership (1-10) — 2.210
424. Pacific (2-9) — 2.188
425. Packinghouse Christian (3-8) — 2.181
426. Estancia (1-20) — 2.111
427. Shandon (0-2) — 2.092
428. La Sierra Academy (0-5) — 1.894
429. Glendale Adventist (0-1) — 1.837
430. Entrepreneur/Highland (1-12) — 1.592
431. Centennial/Compton (0-6) — 1.395
432. Silver Valley (0-5) — 1.390
433. Crossroads Christian (1-3) — 1.280
434. Norton Science & Language Academy (0-9) — 0.942
435. Vista Meridian Global Academy (0-4) — 0.834
471. PAL Charter Academy (0-3) — 0.810
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal